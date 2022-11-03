Arsenal v FC Zurich Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal are set for their final Europa League group game of 2022, with Zurich in their sights as they look to try to finish ahead of PSV in the table.

With Chelsea coming up at the weekend, there is mixed opinions on how strong a team should be named, knowing that should we drop to second in the table by having our result bettered by the Dutch, who have to go to Norway to take on Bodo/Glimt today also, that we would not just lose out on winning our group, but we will then have to face an extra fixture against one of the teams who have dropped out of the Champions League.

We have had some good news on our personnel issues of late however, with manager Mikel Arteta telling Arsenal Media that Mo Elneny having returned to training recently, and with Bukayo Saka also back to full fitness after having to be replaced at the weekend. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also back in training, but today is expected to come too soon for the Ukrainian. Emile Smith Rowe remains out.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric Holding Gabriel Tierney

Lokonga Xhaka

Nelson Vieira Nketiah

Jesus

Nelson impressed when coming into replace Saka at the weekend, and will surely get the chance to continue that tonight. One of Martinelli or Jesus will likely start, which will decide where Eddie plays in the line-up, but I expect most of our first-team players to play some part depending on how the game is going. If we are comfortably in the lead, you can expect our better players to play as little as possible, but we will be going out there with the intention of winning.

Do you think we could see our best XI named this evening? Which players do you think are most likely to be rested ahead of Chelsea come Sunday?

Patrick