Arsenal v FC Zurich Women Preview, Team News, Score Prediction, and how you can watch it live

Arsenal face Zurich at Emirates in Arsenal Women´s 100th UWCL match By Michelle

Tonight, Arsenal will play their 100th match in the UEFA Women’s Champions League, under the spotlights of Emirates Stadium.

Here´s what the Manager´s have to say:

Jonas Eidevall on FC Zurich: From seeing their Juventus game, it painted a very consistent picture. So of course, [their deep block] is one of the ways we could prepare for them to play. It’s game by game. We have to do our part, prepare to be as fit as possible, execute as well as possible. Then we’ll have to see where that leads us in the league table.

For us to play one really good game away to Lyon and get a great result and to start speaking about us winning the whole competition, I don’t like that. I don’t think that’s humble enough. That’s not where we come from. We’re still at a place where we know we’re a very good football team but we need to work extremely hard to develop in order to fulfil our potential as a team. See Eidevall´s pre-Zurich presser here.

Inka Grings on Arsenal: With Arsenal, the next heavyweight awaits us in a fantastic stadium. They showed against the title defenders of Olympique Lyonnais what outstanding players they have in their ranks.

The game is a showdown between David and Goliath. We will do everything we can to stress Arsenal: for this, we have to leave our heart on the pitch.

Arsenal Team News:

Lina Hurtig missed Arsenal´s recent WSL match against Liverpool, but was back in training with the squad this week. Laura Wienroither and Lia Walti missed training due to illness this week, but both players are expected to be involved in tonight´s UWCL clash with Zurich.

Rafaelle Souza and Leah Williamson are continuing to recover from the injuries they sustained in early October, and Teyah Goldie is taking part in light training duties during her ACL rehabilitation.

The match kicks off at 8pm UK time tonight at Emirates Stadium.

All UWCL fixtures are free to stream on DAZN’s Youtube channel, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal.com will also share an embedded live stream on their website straight after the conclusion of the men’s Europa League match against PSV Eindhoven.

So whether you’re soaking up the atmosphere under the lights at Emirates Stadium tonight or cosied up in front of the TV, this game has the makings of a great one! Zurich managed to hold Juventus at 0-0 until 70 minutes into the game, before Juventus managed to get 2 goals past them for a 2-0 win but it wasn´t a walkover by any stretch of the imagination. I have a feeling the Gunners will certainly have their work cut out for them tonight..

I do think Jonas Eidevall will be making a few changes this evening, but with home advantage and Arsenal’s supreme confidence at the moment, I am going to predict a 3-0 win to the Gunners.

What is your prediction?

Michelle Maxwell

