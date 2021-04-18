Arsenal v Fulham Build-up & Predicted Score for London Derby

Fulham will make the short trip across London to take on Arsenal at the Emirates today, with the teams in differing form.

Arsenal arrive on the back of a convincing 4-0 win over Slavia Prague, where we booked our place in the semi-final of the Europa League, and in fact have an aggregate score of 7-0 from our last two matches in all competitions.

Fulham on the other-hand come into the game on the back of four consecutive losses. They are under severe threat of relegation at present, having slipped to seven points from safety, with only six matches remaining.

While they have been on the losing end, their performance level has definitely increased since their slow start this season, and Arsenal shouldn’t take their opponents too lightly.

Arsenal will be without four key players this afternoon, as confirmed in our Team News earlier today, but you would still expect us to dispatch of Fulham with the same players available today as in midweek.

While I don’t want to be disrespectful to the talent Fulham have in their team, Arsenal’s attack should be able to eat well today.

I’m predicting that we can continue our fine run of goals with another three today, although I feel like the Cottagers will get one of their own.

What are your predictions ahead of seeing the confirmed teams?

Patrick