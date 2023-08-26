Arsenal v Fulham Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for today’s London derby

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their 100% winning start to the season when they take on Fulham this afternoon, but we have to name, and can be boosted by some returns to fitness.

Jurrien Timber and Mo Elneny remain ruled out for selection, but Gabriel Jesus has returned to training this week, and is confirmed as part of our playing squad.

I struggle to imagine he is ready to stake a claim for a first-team role, but he should play some sort of role from the bench.

One player who also misses out is Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is suspended after picking up two cautions against Crystal Palace, but Oleksandr Zinchenko looks ready to reclaim his place at LB.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Partey White Saliba Zinchenko

Odegaard Rice Havertz

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

This team should have more than enough to deal with Fulham, who could well prove to be a team threatened with relegation as the season plays out, unless they can spend that Mitrovic income wisely, after the Serbian’s big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Do you expect Mikel Arteta to change up his system this weekend, or do we need to get used to seeing Thomas as a RB for the remainder of the campaign?

Patrick