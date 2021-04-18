Arsenal v Fulham Confirmed Team News & Predicted line-up with four absences

Arsenal will be without four first-team regulars when they host Fulham this afternoon.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined, although the former has begun to run after a small procedure to his knee. Neither is expected to play again in April.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will also miss out as he continues to recover from Malaria, having had to stay over at hospital this week.

Martin Odegaard is also confirmed as missing still. The Norwegian returned from international duty with discomfort in his ankle, and is yet to recover. Arsenal.com confirmed that they hope he will back in light training next week.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Gabriel Cedric

Partey Xhaka

Pepe Smith Rowe Martinelli

Lacazette

It’s quite the task to try and predict Arteta’s thinking ahead of our clash with Fulham today. Xhaka could well be continued at left-back, as could Chambers at right-back, but I imagine the latter will at least will get some rest after playing consecutive matches.

Bukayo Saka could also be in line for a rest with Nicolas Pepe’s return to form, meaning Willian or Martinelli will likely come into the starting line-up today at the Emirates.

This team should have more than enough to claim all three points against Fulham, and I hope Arteta agrees that Martinelli is deserving of more minutes from the start today.

Will Arteta be looking to rest some players today? Who else do you expect will make the starting line-up?

Patrick