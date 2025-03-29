Arsenal v Fulham early match preview and prediction

Arsenal will host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, as they aim to maintain their strong position in the Premier League title race. The Gunners currently sit second in the table with 58 points, trailing leaders Liverpool by 12 points. Despite a few injury concerns, Arsenal enters the match as clear favourites, buoyed by their impressive home record and dominant history against Fulham, having won 13 of their last 23 meetings.

The international break provided Arsenal with a chance to regroup ahead of a hectic end to the season. Gabriel’s consistent performances in March have been pivotal for the Gunners, and his early return from international duty is expected to bolster their defence. While key players like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus remain sidelined, Bukayo Saka could make a return to the bench, offering a much-needed attacking option. Arsenal’s midfield and defensive solidity have been crucial in recent matches, and they will look to control possession and exploit Fulham’s vulnerabilities.

Fulham, sitting eighth in the league with 45 points, come into this clash on the back of a disappointing FA Cup quarter-final exit at home. While this could motivate them to bounce back, it may also dampen their spirits as they prepare for one of their toughest fixtures of the season. Fulham’s away form has been respectable, but they face an uphill battle against an Arsenal side that has remained unbeaten in their last 17 home matches against them.

Prediction:

Arsenal are expected to dominate proceedings with their superior quality. Fulham may struggle to create clear-cut chances against Arsenal’s robust defence. A comfortable 2-0 victory for the Gunners seems like a good shout as they continue their push to reduce the gap to Liverpool at the top.