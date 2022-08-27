Arsenal will play host to Fulham in today’s early evening clash, where only one side will get to keep their positive records in tact.
The Gunners have a 100% win rate so far this term, after beating Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth to rise to the top of the Premier League table. Today’s rivals have done well so far also, refusing to be beaten in the league thus far despite taking on Liverpool, Wolves and Brentford.
Both managers have spoken respectfully about the challenge set this evening, and as much as I believe Fulham will pose a tough task, I firmly believe our confident start to the campaign will carry on.
Our football has been too much for our previous opponents, although we have seemingly taken the foot off the pedal a little in the second half against both Palace and Leicester, but not enough to see us lose out on any points.
I expect more of the same today, with us going all out from the starting whistle, with a full-strength team likely to be fielded.
I’m going for a 3-1 win today, with a a possible 2-0 lead at the break, with Bukayo Saka getting in amongst the goals.
What are your predictions for today’s clash?
Patrick
Pool 2 up and Palace 2 up 😱
Palace looks dangerous so far this year, Vieira is really getting a tune out of his squad.
It’s early days still, but Palace isn’t the fixture you want to underestimate. Glad to see Vieira doing well, and hoping Palace have a great season except against Arsenal.
Vieira showing he is a solid manager, imagine what he could do with a top 6 squad.
He has been doing really well Durand, and I was a doubter after his previous managerial roles.
Kudos to PV4 for doing wonders there in a relatively short time. Future Arsenal manager?
Pep’s Man City can be so robotic and boring to watch at times. Its all because of the emphasis on positional discipline. Of course it has produced results and will continue to do so but I find it difficult watching them because the same moves are repeated over and over. What will always bail them out is their individual player quality, pressing and persistence. His perfectionist approach is boring.
Crystal palace putting Mancity to the sword.
It’s too early to say that.
They still have half to overturn this..
Last time also they were 2 down against Newcastle at away from home but still managed to salvage point..
This time they are playing at home…
They can turn things around..
I hope Palace win today..
Funny how everyone said we beat an easy team 😊
At their ground I must add. To me, outside the top six, crystal palace is the most difficult team to play especially at selhurst park, I’m so glad other teams are having a taste. They should have fun beating the “easy team” we defeated with a clean sheet.
Pepe look’s concern, he may well have a right to.
I think 3 -0 to us 🤞can’t see them scoring tbh unless we gift them a chance…..
i see us winning either 2-1 or 3-1, mitrovic to steal a goal late on.
City just scored, now we will see what palace are made of. City can blitz you 2-3 goals in minutes.
Leicester is complete crap
Liverpool 6 to nil against Bournemouth, this is how potential champions kill vulnerable team when they meet them. They already hav the same goal as us but with just one win
Newly promoted clubs start the season with fight in them and get worse as reality bites.
They didn’t buy anyone, so the club is settling for a season in the PL and a parachute payment.
City and Liverpool are truly built different.
You have to give it to their manager for instilling such a strong mentality in their squad.
Both are not having tremendous starting so far, especially Liverpool but they have outscored all the team in the league already despite our brilliant starting.
It’s only a matter of time before they find their firing form again which means we have to gather more points as much as we can.
Bournemouth are extremely poor.
I can’t blame them, anyone would struggle when face city, Liverpool, and Arsenal consecutively.