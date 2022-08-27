Arsenal will play host to Fulham in today’s early evening clash, where only one side will get to keep their positive records in tact.

The Gunners have a 100% win rate so far this term, after beating Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth to rise to the top of the Premier League table. Today’s rivals have done well so far also, refusing to be beaten in the league thus far despite taking on Liverpool, Wolves and Brentford.

Both managers have spoken respectfully about the challenge set this evening, and as much as I believe Fulham will pose a tough task, I firmly believe our confident start to the campaign will carry on.

Our football has been too much for our previous opponents, although we have seemingly taken the foot off the pedal a little in the second half against both Palace and Leicester, but not enough to see us lose out on any points.

I expect more of the same today, with us going all out from the starting whistle, with a full-strength team likely to be fielded.

I’m going for a 3-1 win today, with a a possible 2-0 lead at the break, with Bukayo Saka getting in amongst the goals.

What are your predictions for today’s clash?

Patrick