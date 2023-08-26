Arsenal v Fulham Preview and Predicted Score for London derby clash

Arsenal will play their second London derby this week when we play host to Fulham this afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners already dispatched of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday, in what proved to be a tough encounter against a speedy counter-attacking side, who adopted to playing long balls, and despite losing Takehiro Tomiyasu to a double-yellow card, were able to hold on for the W.

We’ve managed to maintain a 100% win rate so far this term, including a penalty shootout win over Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley, and a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, whose late consolation goal made the scoreline appear closer than the match had played out.

Fulham had also managed to open their account on the opening weekend of the season when earning the 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park, but they were brought back to reality when being badly dominated by Brentford at Craven Cottage last weekend, succumbing by a 3-0 scoreline.

You can’t help but feel like Arsenal are going to follow suit by getting a comfortable win of their own today, but while we continue to lose left-backs causing us to make yet another change to our starting line-up, I feel like we may well concede. I predict a 4-1 win for our boys today, with an early goal to ignite our hunger and send out a message to our rivals.

What are your predictions for today’s encounter?

Patrick

