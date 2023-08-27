Arsenal v Fulham Review – Arteta tinkering again cost us two crucial points

Results catch up to bad performances by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s been a poor start performance wise and it continued at home to Fulham. Galaxy braining left us with a 2:2 draw against a 10 man Fulham. It’s Artetas fault unfortunately.

We wasted 60 minutes trying out Kai Havertz again, then did the hard job in 10 minutes, turning it around and getting a Fulham player sent off, then comes another string of problems with Arteta.

First off, our defense missed Gabriel and it was evident when Zinchenko gave away a needless corner from which we couldn’t defend. We could’ve also used Gabriel in attack when in the end we were lobbing hopeful corners, like last season when he scored a winner against Fulham, but no, we can disrupt our whole team to fit Havertz.

I can’t pass by that we conceded a third goal in the first minute this calendar year. It’s partly because we don’t have a real right back, but that Saka back pass was horrendous. And then there’s Ramsdale. I’m sorry if you are beaten from there, something is wrong.

I’m absolutely disgusted with player favourism, which is a disease this football club can’t get over since Wenger days. The only positives were the introductions of Nketiah and Vieira but Mr Galaxy brain couldn’t wait to surrender possession the moment we went up front.

I am gutted, on the final day of a beautiful vacation instead of doing light work of a poor Fulham team, we gave away another 2 silly goals and paid the price. If this was City, they would’ve destroyed the Cottagers once up front.

I’m waiting to see what the excuse will be this time. All I want is some accountability at this football club. If we don’t win major honours at the end of the season I want to see manager gone.

20 years without a title, and barely scraping 7 points from Fulham, Palace and Forest. I fear for when we play a proper team.

Konstantin

