Arsenal v Girona Match Preview, Team News and Prediction

In our final game of the inaugural UCL league phase, Arsenal will be in Spain to take on a Girona side that has already been knocked out of the competition. Indeed, our opponents have only managed to win three points in the last seven games of the league phase thus far, which means they won’t even make it to the round of 16 playoffs. In stark contrast, Arsenal will be heading into the game with automatic promotion virtually achieved. Though the Gunners still need at least a point to absolutely ensure qualification, our chances of finishing outside the top eight are near zero. That said, we should be looking to win the game not only to make our qualification certain but also to provide a confidence boost ahead of our gigantic clash with Manchester City at the weekend.
On the eve of the game, training pictures and a video was released to the club’s various social media platforms, and Gooners were quick to spot the return of a duo who missed our win over Wolves at the weekend. Both Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard were spotted engaged in first-team training, which will be a huge boost to our chances of resting some key players. Furthermore, with Lewis-Skelly having his red card rescinded yesterday, it will give Arteta the freedom to pick any of our options at left-back without having to consider our Premier League fixture at the weekend.
With that said, predicting the lineup Arteta will go with is tough, considering he’ll surely be tempted to give some players a rest. My best guess for his starting lineup is as follows:
David Raya
Jurrien Timber
William Saliba
Jakub Kiwior
Riccardo Calafiori
Jorginho
Mikel Merino
Ethan Nwaneri
Raheem Sterling
Leandro Trossard
Gabriel Martinelli
With this lineup, I still predict a win for the Gunners, but a draw might be on the cards as well. It will be tight, but I’m predicting a comfortable 0-2 win for us in the end.
Leave yours in the comments Gooners!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
Some might say that this fixture is ideal with city115 coming up.
I hope we have the tie sewn up before half time and then bring on the subs
What we really don’t want is any more injuries and a Mr Oliver performance from the referee!!
But remember Arsenal fans
If a decision goes against us you don’t send messages threatening children or blowing up families
Just a game of football
I really don’t like Michael Oliver as a referee but it is really awful the way some people react and I feel for him and his family – can you imagine that we are at a point where referees need protective duty?
It’s a problem I wrote for years
We have an issue where people seem to think that in the confines of their football bubble they can act how they want
The irony is the people sending those threats probably go to work and also make mistakes
Say it out loud and it’s scary ….
They threatened to kill his 2 year old daughter because …..it was a yellow card
A disgrace Dan, as we all agree on JA and further afield.
I haven’t read one post anywhere that agrees with this / these morons.
Let’s hope the authorities catch, name and shame them.
Let’s hope it doesn’t affect Mr Oliver’s refereeing tonight and it ends up all about him again.
I hope he has the perfect game.
If fans dont abuse him it won’t be about him
Yeah credit to him for not being scared into not doing his job
You mock but I’m sure his family are concerned tonight he doesn’t make a mistake
That’s sad
Has he had any of those perfect games? 🤣
Interesting note, we have not given up a goal in open play yet in this season’s UCL. How far will this steel take us?
I hope MA makes a good decision on who and who not to rest this evening considering city115 is coming up and they seem to have somewhat wrestled their mojo back recently.
Yeah, CFG is going down! 🤣
The higher the finish the less scary the opponent in the next round will be (although by then everyone is scary) and a win guarantees that we don’t have the next round to worry about.
We need to go as far as possible to keep the cash rolling in.
Agreed though, if we could take our usual mass of chances in the first half then we would have a much more comfortable ride and give some people a chance to taste Champions League action.
COYG!!!
Yes I think we need to be thrashed 4 or 5 nil with other results going against so barring this we are through to the next stage.
Yeah
We need to lose
All the clubs on 13 points win and a 7 goal swing between us and Villa
Apparently like a 0.2 change of it happening
Don’t know how they work that out though lol
I think it would be sensible to rest Havertz, Rice and Partey for tonight’s match as they are key to us winning against City on Sunday.Others are equally important but to me the fitness of these three must be preserved for what could well be a physically demanding battle at the weekend.