Arsenal v Girona Match Preview, Team News and Prediction

In our final game of the inaugural UCL league phase, Arsenal will be in Spain to take on a Girona side that has already been knocked out of the competition. Indeed, our opponents have only managed to win three points in the last seven games of the league phase thus far, which means they won’t even make it to the round of 16 playoffs. In stark contrast, Arsenal will be heading into the game with automatic promotion virtually achieved. Though the Gunners still need at least a point to absolutely ensure qualification, our chances of finishing outside the top eight are near zero. That said, we should be looking to win the game not only to make our qualification certain but also to provide a confidence boost ahead of our gigantic clash with Manchester City at the weekend.

On the eve of the game, training pictures and a video was released to the club’s various social media platforms, and Gooners were quick to spot the return of a duo who missed our win over Wolves at the weekend. Both Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard were spotted engaged in first-team training, which will be a huge boost to our chances of resting some key players. Furthermore, with Lewis-Skelly having his red card rescinded yesterday, it will give Arteta the freedom to pick any of our options at left-back without having to consider our Premier League fixture at the weekend.

With that said, predicting the lineup Arteta will go with is tough, considering he’ll surely be tempted to give some players a rest. My best guess for his starting lineup is as follows:

David Raya

Jurrien Timber

William Saliba

Jakub Kiwior

Riccardo Calafiori

Jorginho

Mikel Merino

Ethan Nwaneri

Raheem Sterling

Leandro Trossard

Gabriel Martinelli

With this lineup, I still predict a win for the Gunners, but a draw might be on the cards as well. It will be tight, but I’m predicting a comfortable 0-2 win for us in the end.

Leave yours in the comments Gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH