Arsenal v Juventus in the race for Gyokeres – Who is winning?

The battle to sign Viktor Gyökeres is intensifying, with Arsenal, Juventus, and other European giants vying for the prolific Sporting striker. Arsenal have long been considered frontrunners, having tracked the Swedish international for over a year and even submitting a formal offer worth €60 million including add-ons. However, Sporting are holding out for a figure closer to the €100 million release clause, though there is an understanding that a deal could be struck for around €70–80 million, as reported by Corriere dello Sport.

Arsenal’s interest is driven by a desire to strengthen their attacking options after a disappointing campaign. The club’s new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has made Gyökeres a priority target and is reportedly influential in persuading both the player and manager Mikel Arteta to pursue the deal. Talks between Arsenal and Gyökeres’ representatives have taken place, and the club is said to be preparing a lucrative wage package to tempt the striker to North London.

Obstacles forcing Arsenal to look at alternatives

Despite Arsenal’s strong position, their pursuit has hit obstacles. Reports suggest that the Gunners are considering alternatives, such as Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro, due to frustration over Sporting’s high demands and protracted negotiations. This hesitation has allowed Juventus to emerge as a serious contender. The Italian side is ready to match Sporting’s valuation, provided they can raise funds through player sales, notably Dusan Vlahovic. Juventus’ determination to back their manager with a marquee signing could see them leapfrog Arsenal in the race.

Battle for Gyokeres heating up

Manchester United, once considered a rival for Gyökeres, has reportedly withdrawn from the chase, focusing on other targets. Meanwhile, Saudi club Al Hilal have also entered the fray, but Gyökeres’ preference appears to be a move to a top European league.

In summary, while Arsenal remain well-placed and have the players’ approval, their hesitation and the emergence of Juventus as a determined bidder have made the outcome uncertain. The next few weeks will be decisive as both clubs look to secure one of Europe’s most coveted forwards.