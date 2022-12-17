Arsenal will face-off with Juventus today in a friendly match which can be seen live through each club’s streaming platforms.

The Gunners will be looking to use the match to get as much match fitness into their players as they can, with the Premier League campaign set to resume on Boxing Day after the international break, with a trip to West Ham awaiting us.

While today’s match will be about readying our players, it will also be about maintaining confidence after an extremely bright start to the PL season, and we have managed to keep spirits high thus far in winning the Dubai Super Cup, and we will be going in search of another victory this evening.

We go into today’s clash without main striker Gabriel Jesus unfortunately, with the Brazilian having succumbed to injury whilst with Brazil in Qatar, but Ben White has made his return to action since leaving the England squad for personal reasons, and is available. William Saliba remains with the France squad ahead of tomorrow’s WC final however.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Xhaka

Vieira Odegaard Martinelli

Nketiah

While it would be ideal to have the same starting line-up out today as the one who will start against the Hammers in just over a week’s time, I feel that Saka could potentially do with a little rest. Martinelli and Ramsdale have been back with the squad for around the same amount of time, but having played much less minutes, I would be happier for them to both be thrown straight back in.

With our friendly action getting much more serious as we close in on our return to competitive action, I would expect us to be extra focused on getting things right today, and while Juventus are a big name, they have had plenty of struggles in recent seasons, and were recently rocked by the majority of their board leaving.

I can see goals today, and feel like a 3-1 win seems a fair result, with Odegaard and Martinelli both to get their names on the scoresheet, although I would prefer to see Eddie Nketiah get a confidence boost ahead of leading the line for us in the coming weeks.

What are you wanting to see most from today knowing we will be right back in the thick of things on Boxing Day?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson talks about playing more, his contract and Arsenal DNA…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids