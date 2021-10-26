Arsenal v Leeds – Build-up & Predicted Score as for Emirates clash

Leeds will make the long trip south to take on Arsenal at the Emirates this evening for their EFL Round of 16 clash.

The Gunners have some decent form coming into today’s clash, remaining unbeaten in our last seven in all competitions, winning five of those, and will be hoping to add a further W to that list this evening.

The Whites come into the matchup with quite the opposite form, winning just two of their last eight in all competitions, losing four of those, whilst also having some injury issues to contend with also as mentioned in our Team News earlier on today.

It took a late equaliser against Wolves this weekend to avoid defeat for Leeds, which could well be a boost to their morale, but our victory over Villa was most likely our most composed performance since the new season begun, and there has to be a positive feeling after such a showing.

With both sides expected to ring the changes, I believe that those coming into the team should have somewhat of a point to prove, and while many fans will be hoping it is Martinelli who takes the game by the scruff of it’s neck, I’m banking on Eddie Nketiah to make an impact should he play.

The Gunners academy star enjoyed a top pre-season campaign, as well as impressing in his rare outings so far this term, and will be keen to show his former side what they’re missing out on also.

I feel like a nice comfortable 2-0 victory is coming up this evening, with Nketiah likely to play a role in at least one of those.

What are your early predictions for the upcoming fixture?

Patrick