Arsenal v Leeds Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with key absentee

Arsenal will play host to Leeds United at the Emirates this afternoon, but look set to be without Ben White from the starting line-up.

The Gunners had to play without the England international last weekend, with Rob Holding delivering at both ends of the field in his place, and it looks like it will be an unchanged back line.

While Mikel Arteta claimed that White was in contention to feature depending on how he trained on Saturday, the pictures from our training session yesterday didn’t show the defender as present.

The boss did tell Arsenal Media that both Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu should also be fine to feature also, despite picking up knocks during the win over West Ham, and I expect that means that both will be in the starting line-up.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu Holding Gabriel Tavares

Elneny Xhaka

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Nketiah

While the likes of Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe or Alexandre Lacazette could all be in with a shout also, I feel like the boss will be looking to make as few changes as possible to his line-up as we close in a fourth place finish.

Spurs draw yesterday means that we simply must win today, to give us a four-point advantage before having to face them in the North London Derby on Thursday.

Do you think the boss could look to rotate some players ahead of the NLD in midweek?

Patrick