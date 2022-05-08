Arsenal v Leeds Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with key absentee

Arsenal will play host to Leeds United at the Emirates this afternoon, but look set to be without Ben White from the starting line-up.
The Gunners had to play without the England international last weekend, with Rob Holding delivering at both ends of the field in his place, and it looks like it will be an unchanged back line.
While Mikel Arteta claimed that White was in contention to feature depending on how he trained on Saturday, the pictures from our training session yesterday didn’t show the defender as present.
The boss did tell Arsenal Media that both Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu should also be fine to feature also, despite picking up knocks during the win over West Ham, and I expect that means that both will be in the starting line-up.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu Holding Gabriel Tavares
Elneny Xhaka
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Nketiah
While the likes of Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe or Alexandre Lacazette could all be in with a shout also, I feel like the boss will be looking to make as few changes as possible to his line-up as we close in a fourth place finish.
Spurs draw yesterday means that we simply must win today, to give us a four-point advantage before having to face them in the North London Derby on Thursday.
Do you think the boss could look to rotate some players ahead of the NLD in midweek?
Patrick
We have to be very careful today, a potential banana skin, win we go four points clear, making the NLD a must game for St Tottering Day and CL
All I want today is 3points, I don’t care how we get it…play ugly and win me the 3points…COYG….
3 points required today by whatever means necessary to go 4points clear heading to Spurs Thursday and 1point behind Chelsea for 3rd spot with 3 games to go.
I like the way you are defining the need of 3points today!
This is the win we need the most and a draw to NLD will help us have at least 50% of confidence of 4th place
Time for some arse kicking.COYG.
No one desires playing relegation threatened team.
You know…..a man trapped in a swamp draggs any thing around him down with him, in his quest to be pulled out.
This is what this fixture looks like…..I don’t see us keeping a clean sheet cos Leeds are fierce in attack, BUT CONCEDES ALOT
FULL TIME: ARSENAL 4 LEEDS 1
All what i cares they should play anyhow and score anyhow.