Arsenal v Leeds Utd Player Ratings – Trossard’s work rate deserves the praise

Another step in the right direction by Peter Doherty
This is the type of game that champions win. Be below your best yet have enough resilience to endure, and then finally see your class come shining through. There will be lots of twists and turns in this title race but Arsenal’s capacity to grind their way through an under par first half and emerge with a 1-0 lead bodes well for the coming nine games.
After the Leeds game at Elland Road where we were very fortunate to come away with three points, it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that Leeds have won three halves of football against us this season with no reward. That may just be the sign of champions.
I have decided to award half points from now on as it affords the opportunity to determine whether a player was better than the whole number, but not quite worthy of elevation to the next level.
Ramsdale (7) Was called into action in the first seven seconds and had to make several stops throughout the game. His speed off the line to stop Aaronson was especially impressive.
White (8) Another excellent outing from the man who never watches football. He certainly watched the flight of Martinelli’s cross as he applied an excellent finish. Was strong in his defending particularly in the first half when we were under pressure.
Holding (7.5) The trepidation that followed the news that Saliba was injured was justified, but Holding has been superb since stepping into the Frenchman’s role. Showed great authority when stepping forward to claim some long balls from Leeds and demonstrated composure throughout.
Gabriel (7) Mr. Rock Solid has turned in another secure performance. Off all the developments that have occurred to this team this season his growth in stature and maturity is one that has received least recognition, yet has been as impactful as any others.
Zinchenko (6.5) The difficulty with marking Zinchenko is whether to rate him as a midfielder or a defender. There is no doubt that he rates higher as a midfielder because of his control and passing quality. As a defender his positioning needs improving.
Partey (6.5) Had one of his less influential games overall but is still an incredibly important part of the process. His capacity to control and distribute a ball in a single movement is a thing of beauty.
Xhaka (7.5) Xhaka has always done the less recognized ground work that creates the foundation for a successful team. In the past because of poor support around him this often left him exposed and resulted in penalties given away and red cards received. With the elevation of the quality in our midfield he has been able to demonstrate his other qualities whilst still doing the dirty work. Took his goal superbly.
Odegaard (6) Looked knackered off the back of two tough and unrewarding international outings. Couldn’t get to grips with the game in the first half at all, and came a little more into it in the second half culminating in his delicious cross for Xhaka. But even when his passing is off radar his pressing is always spot on.
Trossard (8.5) The feeling among Gooners when we missed out on Mudryk was that Trossard was a poor consolation prize, but what a revelation he has turned out to be. Huge footballing intelligence, clever movement and an innate sense of what his team mates intentions are. Very well worked assist for Jesus demonstrates that. However the most impressive aspect of this game was his work rate. When we weren’t firing in the first half he was constantly tracking back, and when we were firing in the second half he was constantly available for the ball.
Jesus (8) It was easy to forget exactly what he offered the team in his absence. Drive, determination and application in abundance laced with a huge degree of close control skill. Arteta has used the word ‘chaos’ when referring to Jesus for good reason as that is what he causes. Great to have him resurrected.
Martinelli (7.5) He is finishing the season on fire. The ball for White’s goal was sublime and he was torturing Ayling all afternoon with his movement and direct running. The defensive side of his game warrants his inclusion alone.
Do you agree with my ratings?
Peter
Half points being awarded is wise. Its the equivalent of being able to award marks out of twenty, instead of ten, and makes sense! Personally, I would not much disagree with the writere ratings, ,perhaps just a half point here or there but not worth worrying about.
Maybe though, an eight rather than seven, for our superb and consistently top class keeper.
I would only rate Ramsdale higher. 8 at the very least! If not for his stops in the earlier stages of the first half, the game could have turned out differently
A sound idea to use half marks EASIER TO DISTINGUISH ONE FROM ANOTHER NOW.
Irather agree, within an occasional half mark or so, with the articles ratings, other than an eight rather a seven for our consistently top class keeper.
Xhaka’s aerial and positioning abilities are good, but I didn’t expect him to score with a great header. Odegaard deserved more than 7 since he produced a great assist and was influential in midfield
Trossard produced an assist as well, but he couldn’t cut inside effectively from the right wing. Arteta had better remember his failed experiments with Willian and Nelson, before assigning Trossard on that side again
We could play a conventional RW at the beginning of a game if we have a pacey one, such as Adama Traore or Ismaila Sarr. Otherwise that type of winger would be more effective in the last thirty minutes of the games
My MOTM was Jesus because he forced Leeds to open up with his trickery and his second goal. Martinelli also made a brilliant work from the left wing, to produce an accurate pass for White
GAI, I think Trossard’s inclusion on the right was more or less forced on Arteta due to Saka not feeling too well pre match, as understand other players also were, which might explain a bit of a shabby first half.
Yeah, but Arteta could’ve used Vieira or Cozier-Duberry instead
Neither Odegaard nor Zinchenko were near their best, and defensively the latter was decidedly vulnerable particularly in the first half when we were exposed on a number of occasions.With a three goal lead I expected Arteta to give ESR and KT some much needed match practise rather to bring them on after 86mins ?
Thought Tierney had an injury!
Trossard was good but not “Man-Of-The-Match Good”
He had an assist – Martinelli had an assist
He tracked back – Martinelli always & did track back too
I might give the Man-Of-The-Match to Jesus, cos like you said: watching him again, he reminds us that we’ve forgotten what he brings/add to the team.
His first goal is what made this match easy for us.
Fair ratings and the halfs help. Could give ode a 7 . Arteta afforded Saka a huge breather, boy needed that ! 9 finals left. How close are we!
Odegaard was man marked, especially in the first half, and it worked out well for Leads. Good thing is right know even when one of our outstanding players is taken special care of, others come in like Jesus, Martinelli and White did. What a time to be an AFC supporter.
My rating
Gabriel M 8
Ramsdale 8
Jesus 9
OT: One cannot underestimate what a huge signing Jorgihno was. In games like this we are afforded the opportunity to give Partey a rest when in such control.
This could be the difference between an injury and losing the title to pushing on and claiming it.
It’s a fair rating in my opinion, is Tossard really a Belgian the kid work rate is amazing his understanding of the game is simply outstanding, the kid plays with what I call the Brazilian mentality
Tossard to a great deal why we are winning these games with such a large margin, with our front lines fit, it is going to pose a headache as to who starts ahead of him at Anfield
As pearce pointed out (in hopeful tones) arsenal have a habit of poor form after international breaks, so the first half an hours disorganised play was to be expected. In fairness to leeds they played well in that period, and it was down to ramsdale to keep us in it. A good counter, followed by a silly swing of a leg at jesus turned the game on its head. After that, another good move early in the second half and it was game over. Overall, considering past poor form after international breaks, the second half was relatively comfortable. Having said all that, we’ll have to do much better at liverpool because salah and co will punish us for any lapses, and half an hour of sloppy play will end with another thumping at their hands. Let’s hope not. Its tiring having to wear a disguise every time liverpool cream us at anfield! (I live on merseyside).