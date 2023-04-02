Arsenal v Leeds Utd Player Ratings – Trossard’s work rate deserves the praise

Another step in the right direction by Peter Doherty

This is the type of game that champions win. Be below your best yet have enough resilience to endure, and then finally see your class come shining through. There will be lots of twists and turns in this title race but Arsenal’s capacity to grind their way through an under par first half and emerge with a 1-0 lead bodes well for the coming nine games.

After the Leeds game at Elland Road where we were very fortunate to come away with three points, it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that Leeds have won three halves of football against us this season with no reward. That may just be the sign of champions.

I have decided to award half points from now on as it affords the opportunity to determine whether a player was better than the whole number, but not quite worthy of elevation to the next level.

Here are my ratings:

Ramsdale (7) Was called into action in the first seven seconds and had to make several stops throughout the game. His speed off the line to stop Aaronson was especially impressive.

White (8) Another excellent outing from the man who never watches football. He certainly watched the flight of Martinelli’s cross as he applied an excellent finish. Was strong in his defending particularly in the first half when we were under pressure.

Holding (7.5) The trepidation that followed the news that Saliba was injured was justified, but Holding has been superb since stepping into the Frenchman’s role. Showed great authority when stepping forward to claim some long balls from Leeds and demonstrated composure throughout.

Gabriel (7) Mr. Rock Solid has turned in another secure performance. Off all the developments that have occurred to this team this season his growth in stature and maturity is one that has received least recognition, yet has been as impactful as any others.

Zinchenko (6.5) The difficulty with marking Zinchenko is whether to rate him as a midfielder or a defender. There is no doubt that he rates higher as a midfielder because of his control and passing quality. As a defender his positioning needs improving.

Partey (6.5) Had one of his less influential games overall but is still an incredibly important part of the process. His capacity to control and distribute a ball in a single movement is a thing of beauty.

Xhaka (7.5) Xhaka has always done the less recognized ground work that creates the foundation for a successful team. In the past because of poor support around him this often left him exposed and resulted in penalties given away and red cards received. With the elevation of the quality in our midfield he has been able to demonstrate his other qualities whilst still doing the dirty work. Took his goal superbly.

Odegaard (6) Looked knackered off the back of two tough and unrewarding international outings. Couldn’t get to grips with the game in the first half at all, and came a little more into it in the second half culminating in his delicious cross for Xhaka. But even when his passing is off radar his pressing is always spot on.

Trossard (8.5) The feeling among Gooners when we missed out on Mudryk was that Trossard was a poor consolation prize, but what a revelation he has turned out to be. Huge footballing intelligence, clever movement and an innate sense of what his team mates intentions are. Very well worked assist for Jesus demonstrates that. However the most impressive aspect of this game was his work rate. When we weren’t firing in the first half he was constantly tracking back, and when we were firing in the second half he was constantly available for the ball.

Jesus (8) It was easy to forget exactly what he offered the team in his absence. Drive, determination and application in abundance laced with a huge degree of close control skill. Arteta has used the word ‘chaos’ when referring to Jesus for good reason as that is what he causes. Great to have him resurrected.

Martinelli (7.5) He is finishing the season on fire. The ball for White’s goal was sublime and he was torturing Ayling all afternoon with his movement and direct running. The defensive side of his game warrants his inclusion alone.

Do you agree with my ratings?

Peter