Arsenal v Leicester Build-up and Predicted Score

Arsenal will welcome Leicester City to the Emirates this evening, in an encounter which is usually a fiery one.

Our side has actually lost three of the last six encounters with the Foxes, with Jamie Vardy enjoying his best performances against us in recent years.

The striker already has five Premier League goals this season, with a hat-trick coming away to Manchester City, backing up his reputation of being a big-game player.

This Arsenal team is not like those of recent years however, with Mikel Arteta bringing a much more hard-working ethos to the playing squad, and the manager has a win and a draw against Brendan Rodgers since his appointment as head coach back in December.

Arsenal have won seven of our nine competitive fixtures so far this term, with Premier League losses to Manchester City and Liverpool the only blemishes on our perfect record, and will be confident of building that against today’s tough rivals.

Leicester come into the tie on the same points as us however, albeit on the back of two consecutive home losses to West Ham and Aston Villa, but they did get a slight boost on Thursday night when beating Zorya 3-0 in the Europa League.

Despite both teams winning in Europe, the Premier League form is the one which should hold the most weight, and Arteta has already shown the ability to deal with the tactics of Rodgers.

I’m hoping Aubameyang’s goal in midweek will be the end of his mini-drought, and he can get back to his red-hot form of last season, while the team should be able to win regardless of him finding those goalscoring boots.

I’m not going to disrespect Leicester by claiming the match will be a walkover, but I’m sure we will be able to secure the three points. I’ll go for a 2-1 win, with Lacazette and Aubameyang getting our goals.

What are your predictions for today’s game? Do Leicester deserve to be considered as a big team nowadays?

Patrick