Arsenal will be keen to find the three points to send us back into the top four of the Premier League when we play host to Leicester City this afternoon.

The Gunners watched Manchester United leapfrog them in the table yesterday with a 3-2 win over Tottenham, and we will be keen to hold onto our numerical advantage with the win here.

There is plenty to feel positive about on the red side of London, with our recent four-match winning streak seeing us move into favouritism in the race for the Champions League places. Not only that, but our attack is thriving with confidence at present as well.

We have been especially impressive in front of our home crowd this term, losing just twice at the Emirates since the start of the season, winning nine of our 13 home matches.

The Foxes also arrive on the back of four straight wins in all competitions, two of which came in the Europa Conference League, but if you delve into their form you realise that they have lost four of their last five away outings, and have just two wins from their last seven in the division.

Their recent personnel issues also appear to favour us, but as we have seen a number of times, Brendan Rodgers’s sides shouldn’t be underestimated.

I feel like the game will go in our favour today, and with no disrespect to Leicester, I’m going with a 3-0 home win. I know we haven’t been winning convincingly of late, but I feel like we have been threatening to click for some time, and today could well be the day.

Patrick

