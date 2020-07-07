Arsenal v Leicester Build-up & Score Prediction

Arsenal host a highly-organised Leicester City side at the Emirates Stadium tonight, in a match that could have a huge effect on both sides’ European hopes.

We come into the match with a run of four straight wins, including a hard-fought battling three points taken away from the Molineux on Saturday.

Leicester City do not have a huge amount of form to fall back on however, having failed to win any of their matches since the restart until the weekend, but the 3-0 win over a defensively sound Crystal Palace side should not be discounted.

The Foxes may well have settled finally after the resumption of the division, and while we wouldn’t have been looking to underestimate them tonight, their win may well add some fuel to the fixture.

The visitors will likely find themselves put under extra pressure with Chelsea more than likely to put Crystal Palace to the sword in the earlier kick-off, pushing them to fourth in the league, and at risk of dropping out of the Champions League places.

Much like our previous opposition, Brendan Rodgers side have been strong in defence since the return to action, conceding just four goals from their five matches since the break, but found their goalscoring boots at the weekend.

The most worrying thing for us should be Jamie Vardy, who not only grabbed himself a brace at the weekend, but already has a record of nine goals and an assist against our side, in nine previous appearances.

Arsenal have had their defence under the microscope of late, with David Luiz a huge focal point, but our team actually has 10 clean sheets thus far in 2020, from 19 fixtures, and Emiliano Martinez has impressed in filling in for the injured Leno.

Arsenal are starting to fill me with a little too much confidence going into these tough ties, and as much as I feel there is little chance in us winning every game remaining, I still feel as though we will edge Leicester out tonight.

I feel like Mikel Arteta will have the team well-drilled, and while Vardy will most likely grab at least a goal, I feel like we will sneak a 2-1 win.

What are your predictions for tonight? Will Arteta have his own plan to stop Vardy?

Patrick