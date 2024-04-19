Arsenal v Leicester City WSL clash: With 40k+ tickets sold should women play full-time at Emirates?

Arsenal announced at the start of the 2023-24 season, that 5 of Arsenal Women’s 11 WSL home games would be played at Emirates Stadium. This was increased to 6 home games, when Arsenal announced, in January 2024, that an additional WSL game would be played at Arsenal’s main stadium, and the team would be Leicester City Women.

Arsenal have sold more than 40,000 tickets for the Arsenal Women v Leicester City match, at the Emirates, on Sunday 21st April. Kick-off: 14:00 UK. Tickets for the event are still available to purchase via Arsenal.com. You can stream the action live and for free on Arsenal.com, wherever you are in the world.

Just in this 2023-24 season alone, as shown below, Arsenal women have achieved four of their top six WSL attendances at the Emirates.

60,160 Arsenal v Man United, 17th February 2024 60,050 Arsenal v Tottenham, 3rd March 2024 59,042 Arsenal v Chelsea, December 2023 54,115 Arsenal v Liverpool, October 2023 47,367 Arsenal v Tottenham, September 2022 46,881 Arsenal v Chelsea, January 2023

Speaking at his pre-Leicester presser, Head Coach Jonas Eidevall was full of praise for the team, the club and the supporters, in achieving the growth in ticket sales that Arsenal have seen over this season, saying “I think it’s a really good sign of how strong the support is for the team in getting ticket sales like this. I think sometimes we have to zoom out and did we think that this was realistic two and a half years ago? I don’t think we really thought that so it shows how big the growth has been and what amazing work both the team and the club has been doing in order to bring it to this point together with the supporters. Being able to sell more than 40,000 tickets for this game here I think is a big achievement, but hopefully we can sell more. There is still time and every single one of Arsenal’s supporters that wants to make the game will make a difference for us, so hopefully there will be plenty more people.”

With 6 of Arsenal Women’s WSL home games being played at Emirates Stadium this season, do you think we’ll see a full-time move to N5 for our women next season?

