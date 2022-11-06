Arsenal v Leicester confirmed team news, Line-up and Score Prediction (Women)

Eidevall updates on Williamson, Souza, Little and Miedema ahead of Leicester clash By Michelle

Our Gunners are away to Leicester City this afternoon, playing at the King Power Stadium. Our Manager Jonas Eidevall held his usual press conference ahead of the fixture. You can see everything he said about Arsenal v Leicester in this article…

In the interview he also gave an update on the team:

We have an injury to Kim Little (knee) and she’s not available for the weekend. We have given Vivianne Miedema time off. A part from that, there’s nothing new with any new injuries and so on. The rest of the squad is available.

Jonas on the return from injury update for Leah Williamson, Rafaelle Souza, and Kim Little:

No, not really. We’re still in the process where we, unfortunately, have to be a little vague with our answer. Things are progressing with all three of them even if Kim’s injury is early on. As expected, the players and medical team are doing a fantastic job, and they’re really doing their best every day. And once we get a little bit closer to them returning to play, I hope we can provide an update.

Jonas spoke about Miedema’s time-off:

It’s always an individual decision. It’s never easy because all the games we are playing are tough and we need to prepare, but we will always need to manage individual and team and long term and short term, and make sure that those decisions are as good as possible. In this situation, this was the best decision for both the player and the club.

On whether Miedema´s absence was pre-planned:

It’s a good question. I prefer not to go into detail about it but like I said before, I think it’s a balance between short term and long term. It’s the balance between what’s best for the individual and what’s best for the club. And in this situation, this was the best decision.

So, we´re down 4 excellent players as we head to Leicester. But with the depth of squad that Jonas has at his disposal, there is no doubt that there will only be top notch players on the pitch, and on the bench for that matter.

I´m going to take a punt on Arsenal scoring 3 or 4 while Zinsberger let´s nothing between the posts for Leicester. Without Little or Miedema I will go for just 3-0!

What is your score prediction?

My predicted line-up for the Leicester match:

Zinsberger, Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Catley, McCabe, Walti, Nobbs (C), Maanum, Mead, Blackstenius, Foord. It will be great if Jordan Nobbs is in the starting line-up as Skipper!

What are your thoughts on who will be in Jonas’ starting eleven?

Michelle Maxwell

