Arsenal v Leicester – Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will look to make it two wins from two when they take on Leicester City later on today, and have a near-full squad of options available for selection.

We were without Takehiro Tomiyasu, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe from our playing squad from our squad for the win over Crystal Palace last week, but all three are likely to take up a place on the bench after Arsenal Media confirmed they had all returned to full training this week.

ESR isn’t believed to be back to full fitness despite being back training with the rest of the squad however, while Tierney could well be in contention to start after coming off the bench for the last 20 minutes of our most recent outing.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

As much as Vieira, Tomiyasu and Tierney are supposed to be ready and raring to go, I don’t expect any to come straight back into the team. If I had to pick one change from last week, it would likely be one of the full-backs, and I would expect Tierney to be the most likely to start, but both have missed a lot of football since the turn of the year and will likely be given time, so I’m expecting an unchanged teamsheet.

This team should have more than enough to deal with Leicester, who have only added likely-third choice goalkeeper Danny Smithies to their squad since the summer transfer window opened.

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…