Arsenal v Leicester Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal have the tough task of taking on Leicester City tonight at the Emirates Stadium, and will be pleased not to have any new injuries to contend with.

Our side go into the match without Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Bernd Leno and Gabriel Martinelli, all of which are not expected to return before the new season, while Mesut Ozil is still struggling with a back issue.

Matteo Guendouzi isn’t unavailable, but the manager has exiled him to train alone after his continued disobedience, and looks unlikely to feature also.

We will be hoping to return Nicolas Pepe back into the first-team however, after he missed the weekend’s clash against Wolves whilst his wife gave birth to his child over the weekend.

Leicester on the other hand could well be without two key players, with both James Maddison and Ben Chilwell both doubts for the clash.

Predicted XI:

Martinez

Mustafi Luiz Tierney

Bellerin Xhaka Ceballos Saka

Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang

I feel like Arteta is likely to start with the back five formation as he did at the weekend, although I was tempted to rotate Mustafi out, given the fact that he has played all-but 45 minutes since the restart in a short amount of time, and with Rob Holding fit and available.

Lucas Torreira returned at the weekend, but I don’t know if he is match-ready to play the full 90 minutes, so I expect he will make another appearance off the bench, whilst Ainsley Maitland-Niles continues to impress when given an opportunity, and he may well get the nod in place of Bellerin.

Who do you think is in line to start tonight? Could Arteta revert back to a 4-3-3 formation?

Patrick