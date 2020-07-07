Arsenal v Leicester Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal have the tough task of taking on Leicester City tonight at the Emirates Stadium, and will be pleased not to have any new injuries to contend with.
Our side go into the match without Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Bernd Leno and Gabriel Martinelli, all of which are not expected to return before the new season, while Mesut Ozil is still struggling with a back issue.
Matteo Guendouzi isn’t unavailable, but the manager has exiled him to train alone after his continued disobedience, and looks unlikely to feature also.
We will be hoping to return Nicolas Pepe back into the first-team however, after he missed the weekend’s clash against Wolves whilst his wife gave birth to his child over the weekend.
Leicester on the other hand could well be without two key players, with both James Maddison and Ben Chilwell both doubts for the clash.
Predicted XI:
Martinez
Mustafi Luiz Tierney
Bellerin Xhaka Ceballos Saka
Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang
I feel like Arteta is likely to start with the back five formation as he did at the weekend, although I was tempted to rotate Mustafi out, given the fact that he has played all-but 45 minutes since the restart in a short amount of time, and with Rob Holding fit and available.
Lucas Torreira returned at the weekend, but I don’t know if he is match-ready to play the full 90 minutes, so I expect he will make another appearance off the bench, whilst Ainsley Maitland-Niles continues to impress when given an opportunity, and he may well get the nod in place of Bellerin.
Who do you think is in line to start tonight? Could Arteta revert back to a 4-3-3 formation?
Patrick
AMN deserves to start at the expense of Bellerin who to me has struggled since his return from injury.
I will be glad if Lacazeth starts ahead of Nketia, not only because he scored in the last game but also because of his work rate.
Nketiah can come from the bench to cause havoc when soyuncu and Johny Evans are tired.
I believe we will come out victorious. Our defence must not leave Vardy off guard.
Mustafi is a must start for me as he is our most in form defender at the moment.
Tierney can’t be in a back three that will mean he will useful in the LWB position. The one I would rest is Saka.
To cut it short:
Martinez
S.Mustafi………Luiz………….Holding
Coares…………Niles……..Xhaka………..Tierney
Pepe………Lacazette…….Aubameyang…
I am not sure of Pepe as he didn’t train with the team, maybe Nelson will do better at home, Nketiah and Ceballos needs breather too but Arteta will likely play Ceballos to add a bit more creativity.
Leicester is not going to score, it may be difficult but we are winning.