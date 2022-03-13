Arsenal v Leicester Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal have a near-full strength squad of options to take on Leicester City today, with just two doubts named by Mikel Arteta in his pre-match press conference.
Emile Smith Rowe has been absent of late, dealing with injury before contracting Covid-19, but the boss admitted that he is expected to be available today.
Takehiro Tomiyasu’s participation wasn’t completely ruled out by Arteta when speaking to Arsenal Media, but he did seem much less upbeat on the possibility of the Japanese defender featuring, claiming they were continuing to assess the situation whilst airing on the side of caution.
Predicted XI:
Ramsdale
Cedric White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Lacazette
With neither Tomi or ESR deemed at 100%, the rest of the team almost picks itself. The only consideration could be if the manager was looking to rotate his squad at all with Liverpool coming up in midweek, with Nicolas Pepe or Nuno Tavares potential options.
Leicester have a number of their own issues to deal with at present, with injuries as well as Coronavirus in the camp, and given their recent form also, on top of being the away team, this should be one of our most comfortable matchups with their side, not that the manager will want any liberties to be taken here.
Do you expect the boss to ring any changes with Liverpool in mind in midweek?
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
We got this
COYG
Unfortunately draw is not an option today. All out for 3 points!
No Patrick, I think Mikel will start with your predicted starting line up for this one but possibly change it up for the Liverpool game, he’s got some good sub options today though and may well use them fairly early if we haven’t broken through but we may have to be patient again as fans
Happy if we get to half time at nil nil if that is the case, no need to panic, keep playing the football
Another difficult game but winnable, looking forward to it
Welcome back to Kolo the Invincible, I hope he gets a good reception
Enjoy the game all
For all gunners.firstly forget my broken English.. 4 hours before games is hard here because now is 9.10 pm .the game start 12.30 am and finish around 3 am..I still got 2 can of beer and half finish 1 litre a bottle of whiskey..the best thing is the game is coming..hopefully our beloved team win and we can have a good day ahead .
The best way to beat Leicester is starting the game with aggression and being clinical in front of goals.
Score early goals and then sit back. Leicester have been slow starters this season.
This is a must win match.
COYGs
Do hope we can pull off the win. Hope laca will look link up well today with the Frontline and score as well. Do hope the backline is more focus than the last match. We just have to remember Leicester is no push over. COYG