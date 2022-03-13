Arsenal v Leicester Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal have a near-full strength squad of options to take on Leicester City today, with just two doubts named by Mikel Arteta in his pre-match press conference.

Emile Smith Rowe has been absent of late, dealing with injury before contracting Covid-19, but the boss admitted that he is expected to be available today.

Takehiro Tomiyasu’s participation wasn’t completely ruled out by Arteta when speaking to Arsenal Media, but he did seem much less upbeat on the possibility of the Japanese defender featuring, claiming they were continuing to assess the situation whilst airing on the side of caution.

Predicted XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Lacazette

With neither Tomi or ESR deemed at 100%, the rest of the team almost picks itself. The only consideration could be if the manager was looking to rotate his squad at all with Liverpool coming up in midweek, with Nicolas Pepe or Nuno Tavares potential options.

Leicester have a number of their own issues to deal with at present, with injuries as well as Coronavirus in the camp, and given their recent form also, on top of being the away team, this should be one of our most comfortable matchups with their side, not that the manager will want any liberties to be taken here.

Do you expect the boss to ring any changes with Liverpool in mind in midweek?

Patrick

