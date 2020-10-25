Arsenal v Leicester Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will play host to Leicester City in tonight’s Premier League tie at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners have a mixed bag of form coming into the fixture, but our only Premier League losses have come at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool, while we very much feel as though we should have got a result at the Etihad.
Our preparation for that fixture was ruined by the loss of Rob Holding in the warm-up however, and the English defender remains sidelined for today’s match-up also, and is expected back in mid-November.
Willan and Dani Ceballos were both left at home for the Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna, but Arsenal confirmed that both are in contention to return to the team, although the former will be assessed today before a decision is made.
We will also be without Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari, who are both still working on getting back to full fitness.
Gabriel Martinelli remains far from action, with a return to full training still two months away, but he is believed to be progressing well.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Bellerin Xhaka Partey AMN
Saka Lacazette Aubameyang
Bukayo Saka has been our brightest spark in the final third in recent weeks, and simply has to play in my eyes, and Willian’s injury may well see him return to his favoured role on the wing, although if the Brazilian was fully-fit I might be tempted to switch to a 4-3-3…
Will the manager change formation today? What would your XI look like?
Patrick
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
That would be an uninspiring line up with minimal creativity … any team with xhaka in it is down to 10 and 1/2 men … he should only be brought back for cup games … amn and bellerin provide little going foreword which would leave everything on partey … we also need to accept that we can’t have laca and aubemayang in same 11 … not sure why but they simply don’t work together … Luiz will start simply because there is no alternative at moment but he is vulnerable against pave so we need speed at back so will need to play a traditional 4 3 3 with more creativity in midfield … would try Pepe on left to see if he can link with ceballos better
Bellerin gab Luiz tiernay
Saka partey ceballos
Willian aube Pepe
But think arteta is too cautious for this kind of set up
My preferred line up will be.
Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe,
Saka, Xhaka, Partey,
Tierney, Gabriel, Luiz, Bellerin,
Leno.
No Ceballos?! Other than that nice line up, SJ 👍
Please no to lac he’s ruddish put pea in the middle saka on the Lw and pepe on the rw
I am really worried about this one. Everyone has to be on top of their game to get something from this game. Leicester are very dangerous to face if we play like we have for the past few games.
👍
Sue. Ceballos is just recovering from slight injury else I will have him over Xhaka.
Finally few more hours to go we shall see what the boss Arteta puts out, and I will be supporting the team.
Win or draw for Arsenal, I see our unbeaten home league form going on.
I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t play, SJ…
Seems like our defence is 75 percent sorted out with only Bellerin, Luiz and Leno being suspect there.
Our attack should be super efficient and bury their chances. If they can deliver at least 2 goals per game then we stand a chance of having good results. I am looking up to Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe, Saka in that order for goals
………………..Leno
Luiz……. Gabriel…Tierney
Bell Cebellos Partey. AMN
Willian……………………… Saka
……………Aubameyang
Tough predicting Arteta line ups
Leno
Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney
Xhaka, ceballos,partey
Saka, nketiah,auba
OT.. Everton’s unbeaten run looks over! Another crazy day in the PL…
No…
MA will not change anything in formation….
He will start with boring 3-4-3 formation…
Predictable…
With Ball Tierney will play as LB and without ball he will play as LCB
Come on… Play with Xhaka, Ceballos and Partey in CM with Ceballos as Free role and Partey as Box to Box