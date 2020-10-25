Arsenal v Leicester Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will play host to Leicester City in tonight’s Premier League tie at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have a mixed bag of form coming into the fixture, but our only Premier League losses have come at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool, while we very much feel as though we should have got a result at the Etihad.

Our preparation for that fixture was ruined by the loss of Rob Holding in the warm-up however, and the English defender remains sidelined for today’s match-up also, and is expected back in mid-November.

Willan and Dani Ceballos were both left at home for the Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna, but Arsenal confirmed that both are in contention to return to the team, although the former will be assessed today before a decision is made.

We will also be without Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari, who are both still working on getting back to full fitness.

Gabriel Martinelli remains far from action, with a return to full training still two months away, but he is believed to be progressing well.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Bellerin Xhaka Partey AMN

Saka Lacazette Aubameyang

Bukayo Saka has been our brightest spark in the final third in recent weeks, and simply has to play in my eyes, and Willian’s injury may well see him return to his favoured role on the wing, although if the Brazilian was fully-fit I might be tempted to switch to a 4-3-3…

Will the manager change formation today? What would your XI look like?

Patrick