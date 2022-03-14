Arsenal v Leicester Player Ratings – Odegaard the star of the show

A great way to return to the Top Four as Arsenal had to fight hard to overcome a very confident and skilful Leicester side.

But all was good in the end and we are getting closer to our goal every single game.

Anyway, here are my Ratings for Arsenal v Leicester….

Ramsdale – 7.5

Back to his brilliant best after his blip against Watford

Cedric – 7.5

His consistent performances have come as a pleasant surprise

White – 8

Brilliant game. He’s becoming a rock

Gabriel – 7

But White can’t be praised without calling the partnership as our rock defence

Tierney – 7

Another one that put in a much improved performance

Partey – 8

Not only scored but was unlucky to hit the post. Gets better every game

Xhaka – 7

His usual strong performace. Mr Consistent lately

Saka – 7

Not his usual MOTM performance but caused Leicester lots of problems

Odegaard – 8.5

Excellent captain’s performance yet again. Star of the show

Martinelli – 8

Another one that seems to have picked up the pace lately. Great game

Lacazette – 7

The real captain finally scored with an unstoppable penalty

Subs:

Smith Rowe – 6

Nearly scored although only on pitch for 12 minutes

Pepe – N/A.

Nketiah – N/A.