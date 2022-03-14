Arsenal v Leicester Player Ratings – Odegaard the star of the show

A great way to return to the Top Four as Arsenal had to fight hard to overcome a very confident and skilful Leicester side.
But all was good in the end and we are getting closer to our goal every single game.
Anyway, here are my Ratings for Arsenal v Leicester….
Ramsdale – 7.5
Back to his brilliant best after his blip against Watford
Cedric – 7.5
His consistent performances have come as a pleasant surprise
White – 8
Brilliant game. He’s becoming a rock
Gabriel – 7
But White can’t be praised without calling the partnership as our rock defence
Tierney – 7
Another one that put in a much improved performance
Partey – 8
Not only scored but was unlucky to hit the post. Gets better every game
Xhaka – 7
His usual strong performace. Mr Consistent lately
Saka – 7
Not his usual MOTM performance but caused Leicester lots of problems
Odegaard – 8.5
Excellent captain’s performance yet again. Star of the show
Martinelli – 8
Another one that seems to have picked up the pace lately. Great game
Lacazette – 7
The real captain finally scored with an unstoppable penalty
Subs:
Smith Rowe – 6
Nearly scored although only on pitch for 12 minutes
Pepe – N/A.
Nketiah – N/A.
Odegard is a joy to watch and some said we should buy Madison for 75million, for the price we paid for odegard I will take him all day long. Ramsdale got me worried against Watford but he’s back, Whyte I don’t really rate much yet but he played wonderful, saka was busy covering for Cedric so he couldn’t do much, martinelli needs to be talked to about doing the simple things like pass to your teammates when they are free, lacazzette still can’t score but he makes up for it with his workrate. All in all good performance. I just hope we won’t give Liverpool too much respect on Wednesday.
I agree with the ratings more or less
I admit that i was one of those that wanted MA out. I think that finishing 8th place twice i was justified at that time
But im happy to admit that i was wrong. Im so happy how weve improved this season. At the beginning of the season I never would have thought we were good enough to be in contention to get back into Champions league
There’s still plenty of games left but we got a good shot at top 4
COYG
Seems we’re settled with the 4-3-3.
I’m glad Arteta found a way to minimize the possible errors that might come from Xhaka playing in his usual deep role.
Xhaka has be fairly good as the left sided 8, but next season we need a proper baller to fill in that second 8 position and build a relationship with Martinelli just like Ødegaard and Saka.
Can ESR be that left sided 8?
Possibly, I’d like to see it given a trial against one of the lesser teams.
That being said, if ESR can be the left sided 8. We’ll still need to sign a player for the LW then so Martinelli gets his competition.
I can see this as the reason why we’re being linked with Jào Felix. He can play anywhere among the front 3.
That being said, it’s already reported that Terta and Edu’s long term vision was that Partey would always be the lone 6 behind our 2 no 8s.
Lokonga seen as the future 6 and understudy of Partey, so I can also see why he was never competition to Xhaka.
Good God, I can’t stop fantasizing about how we’d be if we had gotten Vlahovic and Locatelli.
While we were looking at the small picture, Edu and Terta always had the bigger picture in mind.
I still cringe every time Vlahovic scores a goal for Juventus.
If only himself alongside Locatelli had the balls for a new challenge. We could be on some different levels now. Emphasis on the word could, but this summer is the chance to try to go again.
We need a talented player to come take over that left sided 8.
What do think of nkuku on that left 8 side?
Soares had better be a starter again when Liverpool come to visit
Liverpool won’t use tall players to dominate our right-back in aerial duels, so we won’t need Tomiyasu. Soares might also be more familiar with Luis Diaz’s tricks, since Soares used to play in Portugal for many years
One game gone. 12 more to go and the games only gets tougher.
A draw against Liverpool and a win against Aston Villa would strengthen our top 4 finish. I am hoping for the best and I trust in the boys to deliver.
Up next, Liverpool. Let’s see a lot more of what the boys are made of.
@idiamondruff
The type of players we are scouting are good ones. Our squad would have been 90% complete if Vlahovic and Locattelli agreed to join us. But it’s all good.
Hopefully, we can get a good striker and Central midfielder this summer.
My wishful targets for striker are Núñez of Benfica or Schik of Leverkusen.
For central midfield it will be Bissouma or Ruiz of Napoli.
Let’s see who they sign for these positions that would determine how far we will climb the table next season.