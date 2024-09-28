Arsenal v Leicester Review – A nail biting second half saved by two added time goals

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern München at Emirates Stadium on April 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The game started as we expected with Arsenal going straight in for the kill and the Foxes on the back foot, but our first clearcut chance fell to Martinelli after 15 minutes.

It fell at his feet, but it looked like he wasn’t confident with his right foot and flicked it to his left and gave Leicester the time to react.

But 5 mins later he didnt fluff it and hit it with his right (yay!) in the centre of the box. He only scuffed it but it trickled into the corner of the net and we had the lead at last. Its his first goal of the season so hopefully his confidence will go up now from now on.

Arsenal kept up the pressure with lots of corners and possession but couldnt get through the physical Foxes low block. They were not averse to a few bookings either.

Ten before half time Havertz got a great flying header, but it frustratingly was just wide.

We had 5 corners in the first half but Leicester were flooding the 6 yard box and gave Gabriel no room at all.

It was quite a boring half until then, but with two minutes added on Martinelli suddenly had space on the left and Trossard was waiting in the middle and made no mistake. The whole 45 minutes has been all one way traffic, and I couldn’t see anyway back for the Foxes.

Until the sevond half kicked off!

In only the first half-minute we saw an actual Leicester attack. William aliba stopped Vardy from getting too far, but was rewarded with a booking for pulling him back. Incredibly from the freekick we saw the unthinkable when a header was deflected off Gabriel’s shoulder and Raya had no chance. The game was now back on!

Normal service was very quickly resumed however and from a Saka corner the ball finally arrived at Gabriel and he got his header in, but this time the keeper made a great stop to deny us our 3rd.

Hermansen again was brilliant again 5 minutes later when Trossard was set up by Saka and the shot looked unstoppable but again no banana.

Again it wàs all one way traffic from Arsenal until the hour mark when Buonotte flew down the left, but his his shot didn’t trouble Raya.

The Foxes were coming back into the game and the same winger made Raya work harder, and then suddenly they conjured up an amazing volley from Jossie and Arsenal were shocked to find the game back on equal terms with 25 minutes left.

Arsenal fought back strongly but wasted a couple of corners. Suddenly then Havertz found the ball at his feet, turned well but hit it on the turn but it was too close to the keeper who somehow blocked it.

We got our 11th corner with 18 minutes to go and Gabriel was only just blocked this time. Their keeper then made an awful kick out which ended up with Rice who set up a perfect chance for Trossard, but the keeper made amends for his error and stopped Trossard yet again.

Ndidi tried a crazy shot from a tight angle which was Leicester’s 5th attempt of the game, against Arsenal’s 29! But the score stayed level as we approached the last ten minutes.

Saka tried one of his famous cut ins but was cut down on the edge of the box which was clearly a foul and the ref refused to whistle as Arsenal had the advantage. That one will discussed later.

Arteta put Nwaneri on for the last 5 mins and nearly scored within seconds with Arsenal upping the tempo.

We got a corner and Calafiori was up for the perfect header but that keeper was there yet again.

It was looking like Arsenal have lost the chance the chance to catch Man City as the clock ticked down and they were given 7 minutes added to try and find a remedy with Leicester parking the bus. But finally, in the 4th minute of extra time, Trossard tapped the ball towards the centre and the ball luckily it came off Ndidi’s knee to get the home fans on their feet.

We put the ball in the net again through Havertz in the 98th minute that looked clearly offside, but good old VAR gave us an incredible 4-2 win in the end.

Yet again, us poor Arsenal fans were made to suffer right until the end!

