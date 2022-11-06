Arsenal v Leicester Women Preview, Form Guide and How to watch live on TV today

Preview: Can Arsenal hit 14 consecutive WSL wins away to Leicester Women today? By Michelle

Arsenal Women are set to face bottom of the league Leicester at King Power Stadium today, having had an extremely rare seven days between matches this week.

Our Gunners are in second place in the league, narrowly trailing Manchester United on goal difference. Victory today would be Arsenal’s fourteenth straight win in the league, breaking our own record that was set last weekend.

The Foxes slow start

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for the Foxes, who are currently in last place with no wins or draws this season. However, with the exception of a 4-0 loss away to Man City, the Foxes have only narrowly lost their other matches.

Only announced earlier this week, Manager Lydia Bedford has been replaced by Leicester City’s Director of Football, Willie Kirk. This new appointment could mean our Gunners play a changed Leicester side on Sunday.

Last time around

Arsenal met Leicester twice in the 2021-22 season, which was Leicester’s first year in the WSL, with winning 4-0 at home and 5-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Eidevall on Leicester: “What I have seen from Leicester before was a very, very organised and structured team who are very hard working. When we look at underlying numbers, it’s one of the best defensive teams in the whole league.

“We’ve seen that in the recent games against Manchester United and Reading that they are a very hard team to break down. So we’re prepared to have to be very good on the ball to be able to create enough scoring opportunities to win

Team News

Captain Kim Little will not play today, due to a knee injury picked up at last week´s clash with West Ham.

There is still no timeline for the return of our centre-backs, Leah Williamson and Rafaelle Souza. Vivianne Miedema has also been granted a leave of absence by the club and is due to return after the November international break.

How to watch

We kick off at the King Power Stadium at 2pm UK time Today. The match is free to view on the BBC Red Button and iPlayer.

So will Arsenal dominate the game, as they have in their previous 2 meetings with Leicester with 4 and 5 goal wins, and nothing conceded? Or will Leicester be miraculously transformed by their change of manager after only a few days on the job?

Michelle Maxwell

