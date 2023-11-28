Arsenal v Lens Champions League Preview and team news – Just one point needed

Just one point needed to qualify for the UCL round of 16

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will welcome RC Lens tomorrow night in our 5th game of the group stages. Arsenal just need one point to qualify and are looking likely to go straight through to the next round as Group Winners. Last time out against Lens we walked away 2-1 losers and took our first loss in this season’s tournament, so Wednesday will be important for us to win.

Our Champions League campaign has been pretty good, having won 4 and only lost 1 and are sitting at the top of Group B on 9 points, looking likely to be automatically promoted unless something crazy happened. Worst does comes to worst, we automatically go into the Europa League, but that doesn’t look likely. With home advantage and a huge crowd expected, Arsenal will be the favourites to win and with almost a full-strength squad, we look ready to go.

In our last meeting Bukayo Saka went down and was forced off early with an hamstring injury, which for me, completely changed the game and how we set up tactically, it was almost like losing him had us a bit shaken and we lost sight on the goal. Coming into Wednesday’s match, we have most players fit and ready to go, with the exceptions of Jurrien Timber (out for the season), Thomas Partey (out till January) and Emile Smith Rowe (unknown return date but looking to be a while), and we will be the better team on paper.

This is a must-win game for RC Lens also, currently sitting 2nd in the group on equal point to PSV and will need a win to secure their qualification into the next round, so it won’t be an easy game for Arsenal and I’d expect them to leave everything they have on the pitch. Lens will be missing some key players with Morgan Guilavogui out of contention due to being sent off against PSV and Deiver Machado is set to miss the match due to a groin injury, and Arsenal could use that to their advantage.

Odegaard and Jesus were both back in the starting line up on the weekend against Brentford and will be expected to start against Lens. Fabio Vieira will be available for contention as his domestic ban only applies to the Premier League.

A huge game for both sides and it won’t be an easy one for Arsenal. Last time out Lens were very aggressive and arguably escaped a few cards, and Arsenal should be expecting the same type of thing this time. Arsenal fans will be praying we don’t see any more injuries and that the game is a clean one. The Emirates should be rocking and with a sold-out crowd expected, there looks like there’s no better place to be on Wednesday night.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Can we beat Lens and get automatic promotion out of the way?

Daisy Mae

