Arsenal v Liverpool – Build-up & Predicted Score for all-action tie

Arsenal will play host to Liverpool this evening with so much to play for, with the away side hoping to close in on Manchester City at the top of the table.

While the Red have the chance to close to within a point of top spot we could close to within five points of Chelsea in third, and possibly more importantly move four points clear of Manchester United who currently sit just behind us in fifth spot.

While this match wont seal anything for either side, it will most definitely have huge ramifications for both sides, but you would think that we would be the happier if we shared the spoils this evening.

That will not be the target however, especially with us coming into the match in top form whilst holding home advantage also. We have five straight wins since the beginning of February, having scored 10 and conceding four during that time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have strong form also, winning 13 of their last 14 in all competitions, and we would be crazy to overestimate our chances.

We’ve been confident going into this fixture previously and come unstuck, but this will definitely be the truest test of how far we have actually come in recent months.

I’d love to tell you I believe we will win, but I can’t. I’m not completely sold on us losing either however, and will sit on the fence by going with a 2-2 draw, possibly with us leading going into the break.

How do you see today’s clash playing?

Patrick

  1. GunneRay says:
    March 16, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    Big test tonight but won’t be too down beat if we lose with a good performance. If we lose due to a bad performance however..

    Want to see pride, passion and a bloody sensible head from Xhaka! Last thing we need are red cards due to brain farts. With eleven on the pitch we can get a result!!

  2. Stephanie says:
    March 16, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    COYG
    You can do it
    ❤💛💚💜💙

  3. Longbenark says:
    March 16, 2022 at 6:49 pm

    No high hopes,

    Play Tavares and Smith-Rowe on both sides with Ødegaard and Lacazette,

    Saka and Martinelli out please,

    1. Fidelis says:
      March 16, 2022 at 6:52 pm

      What is wrong with you… How can saka be out

    2. Eagles says:
      March 16, 2022 at 6:52 pm

      Dude y would u want to keep out best wingers out against Liverpool….

  4. Perry ames says:
    March 16, 2022 at 6:59 pm

    As long as we give our best we can do this but it will take a performance that we dont do to often
    Heads says 1-1
    Heart says 2-1

  5. Joe Gunner says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:02 pm

    Am going for 2-1 win course the lads are fire

  6. Rosie says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:11 pm

    If the guys can be disciplined and focussed, I see a win against Liverpool. Salah and Mane should be well manned. I believe we can win this match only if the guys stay more focused than the the way they were during the City match at the Emirates.

  7. FingersFurnell says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:12 pm

    Another tough but winnable match at home, 1-0 will do, we might have to be patient again, looking forward to it whoever represents us in the starting 11

    Strong attacking bench whoever plays

    Enjoy the game all

  8. Declan says:
    March 16, 2022 at 7:17 pm

    Unchanged again.

