Arsenal v Liverpool – Build-up & Predicted Score for all-action tie

Arsenal will play host to Liverpool this evening with so much to play for, with the away side hoping to close in on Manchester City at the top of the table.

While the Red have the chance to close to within a point of top spot we could close to within five points of Chelsea in third, and possibly more importantly move four points clear of Manchester United who currently sit just behind us in fifth spot.

While this match wont seal anything for either side, it will most definitely have huge ramifications for both sides, but you would think that we would be the happier if we shared the spoils this evening.

That will not be the target however, especially with us coming into the match in top form whilst holding home advantage also. We have five straight wins since the beginning of February, having scored 10 and conceding four during that time.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have strong form also, winning 13 of their last 14 in all competitions, and we would be crazy to overestimate our chances.

We’ve been confident going into this fixture previously and come unstuck, but this will definitely be the truest test of how far we have actually come in recent months.

I’d love to tell you I believe we will win, but I can’t. I’m not completely sold on us losing either however, and will sit on the fence by going with a 2-2 draw, possibly with us leading going into the break.

How do you see today’s clash playing?

Patrick