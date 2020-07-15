Arsenal v Liverpool Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for must-win clash

Arsenal need the win tonight against Liverpool to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe through their league position, having fallen down to ninth in the table, but will have to do so without a few key players.

Bernd Leno remains sidelined since the lost to Brighton last month, and it still remains to be seen whether we should expect to see him before the season is over (I believe it is unlikely from what I’ve read so far).

Calum Chambers is still ruled out also, although he is expected to return to before Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari, but none of these will be featuring before the new campaign.

Eddie Nketiah will also miss the tie thanks to being suspended, after his four-minute disasterclass against Leicester City, where he came off the bench simply to get sent off, and most likely cost us the three points.

Two more players are also expected to miss out, although whether they are actually available is another subject.

Matteo Guendouzi has been forced to train alone since the Brighton loss, with his character being questioned, while Mesut Ozil is claimed to have some sort of issue with his back, although he’s been overlooked for selection since the Coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the fixture list, long before any mention of injury had come into it.

Predicted XI:

Martinez

Mustafi Luiz Tierney

Soares Xhaka Ceballos Saka

Pepe Lacazette Aubameyang

Kolasinac and Bellerin both struggled against Tottenham, and I firmly expect both to be left out of the starting line-up today, and while Holding is in contention to start, Arteta is known to favour a left-footed player in defence.

Which changes would you make to the above line-up? Does this team have enough to get the three points today?

Patrick