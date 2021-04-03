Arsenal v Liverpool Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with four potential absences

Arsenal will welcome Liverpool to the Emirates in today’s late evening game.

The Gunners had a pretty good bill of health prior to the international break, but we could have as many as four players missing this evening.

The only player confirmed as unavailable is David Luiz, who has been suffering with discomfort in his knee.

All of Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka and Emile Smith Rowe could join the Brazilian on the sidelines however.

The latter pulled out from the England Under-21’s must-win game with Croatia in midweek and returned to Arsenal with a tight quad.

Saka was already struggling before the international break, and despite joining up with the England senior team, he was unable to feature. The manager confirmed that he was yet to train with the team in his pre-match conference on Thursday.

Arsenal.com also stated that Granit Xhaka has been suffering with an illness since yesterday, and that he would need to be assessed prior to making a decision on his availability.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Chambers Holding Mari Tierney

Partey Ceballos

Pepe Odegaard Aubameyang

Lacazette

As much as I hope we are able to call upon both of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, neither appears to be fully fit which will come as a blow.

We are stacked in options in those areas, and both Willian and Pepe have been impressing in recent months, but you would still prefer the English duo to line up alongside Odegaard behind Aubameyang.

Would this XI give us a fair shot at beating Liverpool tonight?

Patrick