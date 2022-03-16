Arsenal v Liverpool Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will play host to Liverpool tonight in the Premier League, in a match which could have huge ramifications on who wins the league as well as the race for the top four.
It is a rare occasion that we go into a big game with a near-full squad of options available to us, but as confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta to Arsenal Media, only Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently a doubt, although he isn’t completely ruled out either.
The Gunners have enjoyed much more favour from injuries and absences this term in comparison to previous seasons, and has helped our form no doubt.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Cedric White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Lacazette
Emile Smith Rowe will likely find himself on the bench again through no fault of his own, and he will no doubt come in off the bench at some point if so. The team pretty much picks itself at this point, despite the Arsenal boss hinting that he could have a trick up his sleeve in his press conference.
I’d love to be full of confidence of a result here, but we were confident going up against the Reds in our previous encounters also, only to be turned over. I like to think we have come a long way since, but I’m not letting myself get too carried away before kick-off.
Do you expect Mikel to make any changes to the team that started at the weekend?
Patrick
Three changes I would contemplate
Smith Rowe for Martinelli
Eleney for Xhaka
Tomi for Cedric
And this is just share freshening up a bit.
This is a game Liverpool needs more than us we must be patient and it is going to take a very mature performance from us, this was once the highest scoring fixture in the world
We have beaten Liverpool before using a different formation of 343. Why do we want to vary it to 4321 ?. Let Arteta reconsider please.
As it is. We are solid this way. ESR is good looking forward to be subbed on,on tge 60″
I’d go for a 343, low block and hit them on the break. We got pace to do it and a are defensively regimented.
No, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it… oh and keep Klopp away from Saka!!! COYG
Engineer sue!! lol
😄
Let nketia,Emile rowe and pepe start lacazette,saka and martinelli start from bench,this brings freshness in the team and distracts opponents plans
Go gunners.. hopefully we win. After the Leicester game someone said illetaracy after a few quid.hope he stay like that because I have another name for him.
The formation we have been using lately is 4231 and not 4321, but the one is where Laca some time play as a false 9.
But it is in this 4231 we have reap most success although he did try a few others to no success.
Wenger use to use an attacking formation side as a defense,
Aston Villa use an attacking side and demolished Liverpool not too long ago, hadn’t get the chance to study that clip.
I do think this is a game where our full backs is going to need all the support,
But recent history suggests not to go against the gaffer, so I just want to be among the faithful when the whistle goes off
According to reports we could be without Gabriel tonight – not seen in training. Has the baby arrived?
Got a feeling Cedric is going to get the run around tonight. Our right side is definitely getting channeled by the opposition because we have no Tomi. Saka will have to work extra hard getting back to help Cedric or we’re going to get mauled. Still, I think if we turn up with the right attitude we’ll be okay. At least for a draw. COYG!!
Liverpool has of late had it easy against us on many occasions. We are so soft. Liverpool will as usual bully us with shoves and pushes plus the hard running.
And Mane’s elbows! Salah’s dives and Andre Marriner officiating, oh the joy!!
It sounds crazy but I feel if we want to keep Liverpool in their half, we would need Tavares up the field, he’s got the stamina and pace,
Saka could be replaced by Smith-Rowe, so we could have ;
Tomi/Cedric-Ben-Gabriel-Tierney
Partey-Xhaka
Smith-Rowe-Odegaard-Tavares
Lacazette
Some.news reports of Gabriel mot playing ! Holding should come in but theyre mentioning Tavares and Tierney to go to CB. ?