Arsenal v Liverpool Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal will play host to Liverpool tonight in the Premier League, in a match which could have huge ramifications on who wins the league as well as the race for the top four.

It is a rare occasion that we go into a big game with a near-full squad of options available to us, but as confirmed by manager Mikel Arteta to Arsenal Media, only Takehiro Tomiyasu is currently a doubt, although he isn’t completely ruled out either.

The Gunners have enjoyed much more favour from injuries and absences this term in comparison to previous seasons, and has helped our form no doubt.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Lacazette

Emile Smith Rowe will likely find himself on the bench again through no fault of his own, and he will no doubt come in off the bench at some point if so. The team pretty much picks itself at this point, despite the Arsenal boss hinting that he could have a trick up his sleeve in his press conference.

I’d love to be full of confidence of a result here, but we were confident going up against the Reds in our previous encounters also, only to be turned over. I like to think we have come a long way since, but I’m not letting myself get too carried away before kick-off.

Do you expect Mikel to make any changes to the team that started at the weekend?

Patrick