Arsenal v Liverpool EFL Cup semi-final Build-up & Predicted Score

Arsenal are set to play host to Liverpool at the Emirates this evening with a place in the EFL Cup final on the line.

The Gunners earned a strong position going into this game in extremely tough circumstances last week. Whilst missing a number of players for various reasons, and with Granit Xhaka getting himself sent off inside the opening 30 minutes, we managed to fight until the bitter end to earn a 0-0 draw.

We now have the chance to use our home advantage to try and gain passage into a Wembley showdown with Chelsea, and we have plenty of reasons to feel positive of our chances.

We have won seven of our last eight fixtures at home, or 10 of our last home fixtures from our last 12, including just one tough 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace back in October, and our recent loss to Manchester City, a match many believe we were extremely unlucky to have been on the losing side.

Liverpool are hardly in spectacular form either. They have failed to win any of their last three matches away from Anfield, and their only wins in their last five in all competitions came at home to Morecambe and Brentford.

While some would still claim that Liverpool are favourites tonight, I don’t think they will be travelling with any kind of confidence in having an easy task, and in fact, I believe it is our side who should be the most positive.

We have been playing some great stuff of late, excluding the Nottingham Forest clash, and we will hopefully have the majority of our fine attackers all fit and raring to go to give us our best chance of reaching the final.

I can see us coming away with a 2-0 win tonight, despite the likelihood that we are going to play more open this week, I have firm belief in our defence and goalkeeper to do their jobs, while we have plenty to feel confident about at the other end of the field.

Am I wrong to believe that our side should be most confident going into today’s game?

Patrick