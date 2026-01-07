Arsenal v Liverpool match preview and prediction

Liverpool visit Arsenal for what is widely regarded as a must-win game for both clubs and a test that Arsenal must pass to show they truly mean business this season. The fixture carries significant weight given the recent history between the two sides and the current context of the Premier League title race.

Last season, Arsenal pushed Liverpool closely in the battle for the league, but it was the Reds who ultimately finished on top and secured the title. That outcome remains fresh in the memory, adding extra motivation for the Gunners as they prepare for this encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

This campaign has unfolded very differently. Arsenal are now leading the league, while Liverpool has struggled to maintain their usual standards and is still searching for consistency. Although the Reds possess one of the strongest squads in world football, many of their key players are underperforming, leaving them ill-equipped to challenge an Arsenal side that is operating with confidence and clarity.

Contrasting form heading into the clash

Liverpool arrive unbeaten in nine matches, but that run masks underlying issues, as they have won only five of those fixtures. The inability to turn draws into victories has cost them momentum and authority. Arsenal, by contrast, have won eight of their last ten matches and suffered just one defeat during that period, underlining their strong form.

The Gunners believe they are in the best possible condition to face Liverpool and see this match as an opportunity to gain revenge for the reverse fixture earlier in the season. On that occasion, Mikel Arteta adopted an overly cautious approach, something that is not expected to be repeated this time.

Arsenal senses a major opportunity

Liverpool is missing several key attackers, including Hugo Ekitike, which is likely to limit their attacking threat. This absence could make it difficult for them to trouble an Arsenal defence that has been largely solid in recent weeks.

Arsenal appear to have the balance, confidence, and momentum required to take full advantage. For the first time in a long while, there is a strong belief that they can not only beat Liverpool but do so convincingly. On current form and circumstances, a comfortable Arsenal victory by as many as two clear goals does not seem unrealistic.

Prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool