Arsenal v Liverpool Player Ratings – Who else but Mikel Arteta as MOTM?

Unbelievable stuff!! Good to be a Gooner. by Peter Doherty

Another display to quieten the doubters about the character of this young Arsenal team. The questions about their capacity to continue in this form are legitimate, but in a match where they lost the lead twice, the fact they displayed the necessary qualities to emerge victorious speaks volumes about the fighting spirit within the squad. Liverpool may be porous but they have incredible pedigree and a very potent attack and this result stands on merit.

Here are my ratings.

Ramsdale (7)

Could do very little with either goal as they were very good striker finishes. Distribution not on key in the same vein as the last few matches. Still a very important vocal presence and his potential injury early in the game caused a lot of concern among Gooners, highlighting his importance.

White (8)

Growing game by game in his role at right back. Jota, so frequently a thorn in Arsenal’s side, was negated by White, and Tsimikas’s attacking forays were also snuffed out. But more impressive was his timely and incisive runs into the opposition’s box which caused the Liverpool defence constant dilemmas.

Saliba (7)

When Liverpool went directly through the middle Saliba looked unsettled for the first time in his Arsenal career. Was caught flat footed by Jota on the through ball for the second goal but also made several important interventions.

Gabriel (6)

For the second week running was uncomfortable dealing with a physical robust striker as Nunez caused him all manners of angst. Has the panic button pressed too often when he struggles to contain a forward and was fortunate to escape giving away a penalty. Gets 5 for his defensive work, but a 7 for his distribution which was very good.

Tomiyasu (8)

Just brilliant considering he was playing in an unfamiliar position. Was the reason why Salah was subbed as he had the complete measure of him throughout, and his ariel prowess is superb.

Partey (8)

He is world class. The best player in his position in the Premier League. Has every attribute that you could ask for in a defensive midfielder in his reading of the attacks and his timing of his tackles, and then there’s the excellent vision with his distribution.

Xhaka (8)

The new fans favorite continues to shine. Commanding and demanding and his chip over the Liverpool defender before volleying over the bar is the mark of a man thoroughly enjoying his game.

Odegaard (8)

He is such a visionary that sometimes his work goes unnoticed because he sees and executes the pass so quickly. What was noticeable however was his brilliant contribution for the first two goals. Very few midfielders see those passes, never mind play them.

Saka (9)

Back to his best. Almost enough said in that statement alone, as we have witnessed the boy being one of the most exciting attackers in the game over the past two seasons. But his courage and focus on taking the penalty deserves to be highlighted.

Martinelli (9)

He was unplayable. Arsenal have a genuine superstar on their hands. His ability to almost never lose the ball regardless of the pressure applied is almost supernatural. The Liverpool defence had no idea what to do with him.

Jesus (8)

He must be the biggest pain in the ass to play against. His ability to shape defenders considerably larger than him is an education for all forwards. The way he backs in and subtly fouls his opponent is incredibly clever and a nightmare to defend. Of course there’s the twinkle-toed brilliance, but you have to love his mastery of the dark arts.

MOTM Arteta.

An inspired and brave selection to play Tomiyasu at left back. His prowess in the air blunted the potential effectiveness of the long cross field ball that has caused us so much damage in recent meetings with Liverpool. Furthermore, Tomiyasu’s favouring of his right foot made him perfect to prevent Salah’s dangerous inverted runs. Arteta’s decision to go to a back five after the third goal was demonstrative of a coach maturing in his game management.

Take a bow Mikel.

Peter

