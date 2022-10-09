Arsenal v Liverpool Review – Brilliant Gunners lay Liverpool ghost to rest.

Arsenal got off to a brilliant start with Martinelli being his usual Duracell Bunny and flying into space to put us 1-0 up in just 58 seconds. He is leading the attack down the left and drew the first booking after just 5 minutes, and Arsenal were looking awesome.
We got a scare after 9 minutes when Ramsdale called for assistance for a pulled muscle but he opted to carry on.
Xhaka had a go around 13 minutes but Alisson was quick enough, and it was offside anyway.
Martinelli had an accidental heavy tackle on Trent-Arnold and it didn’t look good for the England right-back.
It was proper end to end football, with Liverpool getting more of the ball firing them down the wings, and we had a little scare when an interception from Saliba looked like it was going to sneak poat Ramsdale but our Number One got his hand down quickly.
Liverpool were all out for the equaliser and when Salah slipped it into the box, Darwin Nunez got their first, and we were back on equal terms…
Arsenal seemed to have lost their composure and Liverpool were worryingly taking control. Arsenal had to work hard defending up to the break, including 5 minutes aded on, but with perfect timing, right before the whistle, an excellent counter attack saw Martinelli causing havoc down the left. He slipped the ball neatly to Saka in the box and Arsenal were in the lead once again.
Phew, what a rollercoaster of a half!
The second half started just as lively and Martinelli made a nuisance of himself and Arsenal had a big chance in the first minute again, but Liverpool bungled the ball away…
Arsenal were definitely looking more confident now, and after 5 minutes Odegaard had a big chance but tamely shot it at Alisson.
Then came another shock as Liverpool scored against the run of play, with Firmino slipping the ball into Ransdale’s bottom corner, and it is was back to nail-biting time for all Gooners with half an hour to go..
The game went back to end-to-end, but Liverpool were definitely getting a bit feisty, with Arsenal players getting knocked about the pitch, but Arsenal came close yet again with Tsimikas clearing off the line.
With 20 minutes to go MO Salah was taken off after having had hardly any impact on the game, and Arsenal continued going after the winner. and came close yet again with 15 minutes to go when Xhaka fired the ball into the box, but no banana.
But we attacked and attacked and when Xhaka got the ball back into the box with Martinelli again and again, and suddenly the ref gives us a penalty. The melee afterwards lookedlike turning into a fight with a very upset Granit Xhaka, but the ref finally got the players calm enough for Saka to step up to the spot.
And HE SCORES!!!! With a very cool sidestep into the corner. Well done Saka!
With 15 minutes to go Arteta swaps Tierney for Odegaard to try and hold on to this lead, and Arsenal are fighting to keep the lead, and of course he gives the armband to Granit Xhaka…
Arsenal were then looking relaxed and passing the ball about without letting Liverpool get anywhere near the ball. They are looking lie they intend to furstrate Klopp’s side and are doing it very well indeed. In between defending for their lives!
Liverpool even tried a dive for a penalty but it was quickly dismissed. And even the ref gave Liverpool an extra 3 minutes to equalise but the Gunners held fast.
Arsenal fans have been so used to seeing our team get torn apart by Liverpool, watching this has been even more sweet, amd it is even better that we go back to the top of the Premier League!
COYG!
Liverpool had no chance today. If anything it was our high line that gave them hope. We weren’t even at our best because this could’ve been a far worse scoreline. There were so many spaces in their defense and they had no midfield for most part. Once again we need to check the way we shape ourselves to defend on the counter. It was an easy win for me. The scoreline is not a reflection of what happened. Tomiyasu even pocketed their best player. If we beat all the top teams at least once we have a chance the title. I hope this won’t be 07/08 again.
Liverpool should be ashamed. Thugs
yep
Liverpool looked very vulnerable to counter-attack and we capitalized on that effectively, but the first half showed that Liverpool were still more confident and better passers than us. We won today, but I’m afraid Man City and Liverpool will dominate us next time
“We won today, but I’m afraid Man City and Liverpool will dominate us next time”
I need your crystal ball
Very negative comment GOI. We were the better team but they took their chances better – hence the score was close.
It’s just my honest observation. We’ll see whether we can win the ball possession against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the first half or not
It’s not honest though, we dominated Liverpool and they have had bad results outside this game so why would you think that?
City are City and have Haaland nevermind De Bruyne but everyone knows that,
They dictated the tempo in the first half, despite our effort to win the ball possession
2nd half?
💯 Liverpool dominated 1st half, but my man of the Arteta great game plan
Sometimes it feels like you make these comments against the rin of play just to show that you have a better understanding of the game than the rest of us
Nope. Just remember my opinion today when we meet Man City
Shut up. Your opinion means nothing when we meet City. They are the dominant team in Europe for the last 4 years (even if they did win the CL) and have added Haaland. You don’t get kudos for predicting we are behind City??????? Seriously????????? Every person in the football world knows that?????????????
didn’t* not did
Lol. City would probably beat any teams >5 times out of 10 in the world right now.
You definitely not a gunner.
If I wasn’t a Gooner, I wouldn’t have been commenting on this site for many years
Comenting here is not what makes people Gunnar’s, I just believe that you are part of this site administrator, your comments are mostly to attract reply rather than making sense
I think he is not a gunner too….. We won Liverpool and You are already pointing at our game against them and manc in the reverse fixture. GoI rest and be happy. Until then.. we won today and that’s it
You sound so confident for a side that had just one shot in a whole half.
I believe Liverpool were shocked by the effectiveness of our counter-attacks, hence their drop of confidence in second half. But they dictated the tempo in the first half
Doesn’t that just mean that we were better on the day GAI?
If we were better than them in confidence and passing, we should’ve dominated them in the first half
Even your almighty man city will not be able to dominate Liverpool for 90min, watch your almighty city play against Liverpool a week from today, please stop talking about Liverpool like they are some league one side
Liverpool were terrible defensively. I don’t like how we pressed in the first half and it seems like intensity has expectedly dropped. However, there is no proof Liverpool will dominate us next time.
This result is huge for us. Pool play dirty when they’re not in total control and we managed to go into the lead three times!
They were trash. We have to be more clinical and finish off such teams. The dilly dally infront of goal is to much.
Arteta mentioned about his fear of Liverpool’s excellent build-up play and Allison’s distribution, so I guess Arteta instructed his attackers not to press too high up the pitch
I think Arteta still has an inferiority complex against Klopp and Guardiola, hence the highly cautious approach instead of doing our usual high press
Luckily, his tactic worked and we managed to catch Liverpool on the break, but I don’t think it’ll work against Man City or at Anfield. I bet this scheme was what Conte wanted last week
We need to keep up with the press. We should keep working more on being disciplined positionally so we don’t have to waste more energy when pressing. However, it is clear intensity has dropped a bit. I peeped that even in our win against Bodo Glimt.
Yes, we shouldn’t have been more effective in pressing
*should
We won, name the Liverpool chances missed then name ours………. *sigh*
We won but we should’ve also won the ball possession in the first half, since we played at home
Imagine when we play at Anfield or Etihad next time. Liverpool and Man City would likely pin us down until they score a couple of goals
This is the biggest trash I have had, we have been to those ground with a more inferior team and they didn’t skin us, the last time we played at armfield they couldn’t even score
@Gai “We won today, but I’m afraid Man City and Liverpool will dominate us next time”
And you think the team would not improve and Arteta is unwise not to do his homework. Fear not Gai
Let’s see how we approach the game at Stamford Bridge
GAI
I thought Dan was a glass half empty but at times you’re the same
Seems recent going way back I don’t remember GAI talking like this so not sure why he’s changed. Lately guessing it’s an Arteta thing.
SueP, I’m just worried we’ll get pinned down at Anfield and Etihad
We may do but today enjoy the moment
Don’t Bury Liverpool juste yet…Their first half showed us what a good team they are……
True. Despite our efforts to control the tempo, Liverpool won the ball possession in the first half
Give it a rest! You just postet 14 negative comments just on this tread. Got no idea!
Arteta MASTERCLASS!!!! Facing Tomiyasu with Salah!!!
Oh my God I don’t know what to comment!!! My heart is racing. My pressure is off the roof!!!
This is the process!!!
So when some of us been calling for his starting its not because we hate anybody. This is another match which proves Tomiyasu should always start when fit unless there are some situations where he shouldn’t.
Mate there’s no reason to drop Ben White!! Allow it, everybody’s pushing each other! Everybody’s delivering week in week out, the manager knows best. You saw it today
It’s not about reasons. You start the better player no matter what when he’s in form. White is ok but Tomiyasu is crucial. That is a point no-one can deny.
But Ben has been better at right back and is the better player!
He can never be better than Tomiyasu in any position. I’m not even hating when I say this.
Did you watch the game White was fantastic?
You really don’t get it do you Kev ?
The balance, the value Ben gives to the team. Yes Tomiyaso is good but Ben is becoming indispensable. Tomiyaso might be better individually at RB but Ben makes the whole team great
Absolutely Eddie, Ben has been a rock at right back but it seems Tomi could be our new left back 😊
The real test is MAN City.
Not really!we are aware that we are not on their level jus yet.evrn if we were to lose to City,it wouldn’t info the great work which MA and the whole team have been doing. it’s going to be a good test to measure the gap between both teams, that’s all.
The fact that Liverpool started to rough up our players,tell us the whole story.if they couldn’t beat us by outplaying us, they’d try a different way.anyway,great win even if it was not against an in form Liverpool team.having said that,last season we would have lost the game.thid Arsenal team is growing with every passing week. COYG!!👏👊💪🥳
Exactly. First time I’ve seen Liverpool actually scared of us in YEARS. Outplayed them and Arteta beat Klopp tactically as well.
🎯
Hit them hard and early, but Pool was as stubborn as a mule.
The monkey is finally off our back
A win is all that matters. There are no negatives. We just have to appreciate the level of work Arteta has done. This is the youngest team in the league.
We are top of the league.
Good job
We are a better team than Liverpool this season, we just need to believe a bit more In Our selves when playing the big 3 clubs because this season we look easily the second best team (close to city and they are flying atm) 10 points clear in the top 4 💪
The tomiyasu switch to face Salah was masterclass and bringing Tierney in to go 3 at d back …arteta wow
Amazing football all round…kudos to d lads…. The new found fighting spirit will take us really far….
Let’s see what city brings…we are ready, their defense is there for the taking….onto the next one can’t wait
Agree Inst – credit for Arteta today for faultless calls – a huge improvement in his learning curve from last season.
Luck swung our way regarding the penalty, you can argue it indefinitely depending on who you support. Thankfully it was our turn to get the call to give us a well deserved win. As mentioned above great performances especially from Partey, Jesus, Martinellii, Saliba and Saka. We got away with playing four centre halves but it also stunts our attack and it won’t work against the likes of Manchester City. A shame though because Tomiyasu deserves to start regularly. More importantly, though, Arsenal are in a great position going into a long break which will also give the likes of Zivchenko Odegaard and ESR time to heal.
No luck on the penalty shouldn’t be given sometimes it will but that would be unlucky ffs. We have a long long way to go to even out decisions like that, long way.
I think we were very lucky on the Gabriel handball. It was completely accidental, but i can’t see how they argue it was a natural position.
On the penalty in our favour, I think it was correct, but Liverpool will argue it was soft, with some justification. We got the rub on the penalty calls for sure overall.
Anyway, nice to be on the positive end in one of these big games for once – doesn’t seem to happen often
Cmon Joe S. Damn Arteta with faint praise why not? He made the call specifically for this game and it worked. But for their good and our bad finishing the scoreline would be far greater, as we controlled 75% of the game. So sorry – I wouldn’t base my comment on a “lucky” penalty swinging the game.
Saka taking and missing that penalty at the Euros was a blessing in disguise.i doubt that he will ever feel that much pressure to score one.
We keep this team two years and we’r going to dominantes the league…..For me 2024 is the year to reap the fruits of the incredible work we’r seeing under Arteta/Edu…..This year for me is a bit short
We played so well in the second half. We deserve to win and could have been a more lop-sided win had our shooting been better!
Wow!!
I’m with Eddie – if I die tomorrow I die happy! Another hurdle, another mental block broken. Nobody these days wins every game but beat the big boys in the home games and second place is very much on. Superb from Gabi, Saka, Jesus, Tomi, Partey et al – ok Liverpool have lost something at the back but any team with Salah, Jota, Diaz, Firmino and Nunez up front will cause problems and they really wanted this. Huge credit to the guys for the effort, skill, commitment, togetherness today – just the decision making in the area to work on. Yay!!!
Onwards and upwards! Enjoy tonight!
I understand why Arteta really wanted Martinez
Leave it out. Gabriel is the enemy number 1 currently for those seeking negativity. He was undroppable not long ago. Leave him alone.
I thought saliba got caught out in their second goal – hasn’t made many mistakes, but that was one.
Gabriel got “lucky” with handball call, but given it was accidental, it was lucky not to be unlucky really
That’s how you do it. Massive statement! Seeing out this game was MASSIVE. It’s been a looonnnng time since we’ve had a performance against a big side that has kicked out butts for years, where we actually handed it to them and capitalized on their mistakes. Well done Arsenal, well done Arteta! COYGG!!!
SMASHING team Win!
The naysayers on this group do not want to admit that “The Process” is taking shape. The doubters first said we have not played any significant team yet that’s why we top of the log. Than we got beaten by ManUtd, they were in full voice again. They said Tottenham will be our real test we beat them,and than it was Liverpool,( who they believed by the way that we will drop points against both Tottenham and Liverpool) and we took care of them. Instead of giving credit they say Liverpool was rubbish. So to all you negative doubters out there, please go and support another team. As for us Gooners IT’S “ONWARD AND UPWARD”!!!!! COYG!!!
Boring ,give it a rest and enjoy the moment .
The so called naysayers have every right to call out this manager and team from past experiences .
This season we have picked up so maybe a few more will get on board including myself .
Boring?? They say it takes one to know one. Mr. Boring himself calling other people boring. Hahaha COYG!!! EAT THAT!!!
No offence you were happy repeatedly to sling shit so why can’t Dboy do exactly what you did but be positive with it?
I have a very warm COYG glow
Fantastic win
Great win ,not dominant but progress all the same 👏
Good call from Arteta to play tomi ,who I believe only got skinned once by salah .
While the defending overall was nothing to write home about keeping Liverpool at bay to very few chances was good to see ,but the real praise should be for Martinelli Jesus and saka (who I’ve been critical of late ) who made Liverpools defensive lineup look like they didn’t want to be there ,the sub change of TAA at half time backs that up .
Mart goes from strength to strength,and we had a few fans moaning that he keeps the ball for to long ,well that’s his game ,not every player needs to one touch it off .
Martinelli MOTM for me ,White second .
Only disappointments were Odegaard ,who after the assit i did t realise he was there and Xhaka who as now been pushed more forward the same .
Great win though and can probably see us top 2-3 this season .
Well done all 👏
Agree Dan K – except for overplaying in the box our front 3 were incredible, as was Tomi and Partey. CB’s not great but any front line with Salah, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Firmino will give you a hard time! Agree about GM getting better every game and he was frightening today. I feel Saka is back to his best and In Jesus we had another Costa today. At least we now have Vieira for those quiet Ode games, and although I concurred re Xhaka I note pundits saying he was quietly excellent. Nice to see grit, team spirit and tactics getting us there so often now. It allows us to win games without having to necessarily play at our best individually. We are certainly not a dull team to watch this season!
Massive win – Liverpool haven’t been great recently but i do think they have (had) a psychological edge on us. To break that barrier is tough and shows how far we come, especially after conceding equalisers twice
Tomi pocket going home:keys, ID card ,Salah ,Trent A Arnold.,…Awsome!!!
A wonderful result, great team performance, superb supporters, excellent first eleven and substitutions, beat Liverpool and we are top of the league again.
What is there not to be positive about?
Why are some fans above saying city and chelsea will expose us?
For heavens sake, don’t you think they will be worrying about us?
I am VERY disappointed with the way pool acted during the game. They need to show a bit of respect and not try to kick us off the park.
Hats off to the referee – he controlled the game in such a professional way and he was directly in front of the penalty decision.
What a way to start my holiday!!
Fantastic result, and absolutely deserved, as we were clearly the better team against Liverpool for the first time in the league in XX(?) years.
Martinelli MOTM. But White, Tomiasu and Saka were great too. And Odegaard? What a superb captain’s performance.
And Arteta? I was surprised at seeing Tomiasu picked at LB, but how clever was that?
We are in a title challenge!!!!!!!!!
The only thing that needs to be answered is getting results against the top 6 away from home. We need to tighten up the defence to do that, that is why we lost at utd but we have a litter time to perfect our away tactics. Excellent result that goes without saying. We just dont beat Liverpool in the league, so that is a massive knock for them and boost for us. Liverpool v City next week is a massive game for us, Liverpool and City. Its finally getting exciting.