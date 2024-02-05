Arsenal v Liverpool Review – League leaders outclassed by superb Gunners

Arsenal Vs Liverpool match report

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away with a massive win against Liverpool last night, in what was an action-packed game that our lads pretty much dominated the entirety of. This has put us in prime position to challenge for the title after beating the league leaders and bringing us within 2 points of the top spot. A win that we all needed and were hoping to see.

The Gunners walked away victorious after a hard-fought battle on the pitch, and here’s a rundown of everything that happened.

Arsenal started the game on fire, looking confident and raring to go, pressing hard and fast and were looking in control from the whistle, linking up well and creating chances early and it didn’t take long for Arsenal to break through the Liverpool defence and get in front. Martin Odegaard made a lovely through ball onto the run of Martinelli, Martinelli took a shot from just outside the box that was saved by Allisson but only knocked out into the feet of Saka who made no mistake but to bury the ball into the back on the Liverpool net and put Arsenal up 1-0 after just 13 minutes.

Arsenal looked in control and were dominating play until Gravenberch lobbed a long pass toward their front line, over Arsenal’s defence and into the path of Diaz, Saliba tried to shepherd Diaz and the ball away from the goal for Raya to come collect but a mix up at the back resulted in the ball bouncing up, hitting Gabriel’s hand and fumbling into the back of the net to equal the scores just before half time. Some sloppy defending and a chance for Liverpool to get back into the game as we walked into the tunnels at half time.

The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal were on the front foot, looking like the more dangerous side going forward. In the 66th minute Gabriel thumped a ball from his own half out towards Martinelli, causing Allisson and Van Dijk to have a mix up at the back and the ball landed at the feet of Martinelli to smash into a vacant net and put arsenal 2-1 up.

Liverpool continued to try and get back into the game but Arsenal were defending well and in the 2nd minutes of extra time Trossard was seen skipping around two Liverpool players and darting towards the goal, with only himself in a decent position the winger fired the ball towards Allisson, going straight through his legs and into the back of the net securing the win for the Arsenal, A calm and composed goal from the Belgian and putting us in a great position going forward.

A massive win for our Arsenal men and a win that will hopefully give us the confidence to keep competing for this year’s title. We needed to win at least once this season against Liverpool and after a solid performance from the lads, we look to be in a prime position to go forward and fight for the title.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

