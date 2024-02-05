Arsenal v Liverpool Review – League leaders outclassed by superb Gunners

Arsenal Vs Liverpool match report
Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad walked away with a massive win against Liverpool last night, in what was an action-packed game that our lads pretty much dominated the entirety of. This has put us in prime position to challenge for the title after beating the league leaders and bringing us within 2 points of the top spot. A win that we all needed and were hoping to see.
The Gunners walked away victorious after a hard-fought battle on the pitch, and here’s a rundown of everything that happened.
Arsenal started the game on fire, looking confident and raring to go, pressing hard and fast and were looking in control from the whistle, linking up well and creating chances early and it didn’t take long for Arsenal to break through the Liverpool defence and get in front. Martin Odegaard made a lovely through ball onto the run of Martinelli, Martinelli took a shot from just outside the box that was saved by Allisson but only knocked out into the feet of Saka who made no mistake but to bury the ball into the back on the Liverpool net and put Arsenal up 1-0 after just 13 minutes.
Arsenal looked in control and were dominating play until Gravenberch lobbed a long pass toward their front line, over Arsenal’s defence and into the path of Diaz, Saliba tried to shepherd Diaz and the ball away from the goal for Raya to come collect but a mix up at the back resulted in the ball bouncing up, hitting Gabriel’s hand and fumbling into the back of the net to equal the scores just before half time. Some sloppy defending and a chance for Liverpool to get back into the game as we walked into the tunnels at half time.
The second half started a lot like the first and Arsenal were on the front foot, looking like the more dangerous side going forward. In the 66th minute Gabriel thumped a ball from his own half out towards Martinelli, causing Allisson and Van Dijk to have a mix up at the back and the ball landed at the feet of Martinelli to smash into a vacant net and put arsenal 2-1 up.
Liverpool continued to try and get back into the game but Arsenal were defending well and in the 2nd minutes of extra time Trossard was seen skipping around two Liverpool players and darting towards the goal, with only himself in a decent position the winger fired the ball towards Allisson, going straight through his legs and into the back of the net securing the win for the Arsenal, A calm and composed goal from the Belgian and putting us in a great position going forward.
A massive win for our Arsenal men and a win that will hopefully give us the confidence to keep competing for this year’s title. We needed to win at least once this season against Liverpool and after a solid performance from the lads, we look to be in a prime position to go forward and fight for the title.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Great win. So happy yesterday
Hopefully this win will instil belief in the lads to get on a winning streak
Great Job Boys
🙂 COYG!!!
Pat a little brain freeze I fear!! Havertz had the chance to take a well-aimed shot on goal, but instead, he ended up with a poor attempt even though he had enough time to choose his spot.
One thing what wasn’t really mentioned about the win was the injuries. It’s one the main reasons why I really rate Arteta as manager.
We have been crippled with injuries over the last few seasons, yet despite that, Arteta still gets the best out of his team. We went toe-to-toe against treble winning City with Haaland last season, whist we had Nketiah leading our line for months on end. So many other injuries, yet we kept pace almost until the end. This from a manager that most experts thought he’d even struggle to make top 4, let alone adding key injuries on top of that.
Which brings me to the win, but more importantly, the performance against Liverpool.
Partey has a setback before the game. Yes, he would have most probably only have made the bench, and we’ve been used to playing without him, but it was a psychological blow on the eve of a huge game.
We lose Jesus before the game as well. Zinny, and Saka both pick up injuries and have to go off.
Yet despite that, what a performance! Considering you’re up against a manager like Klopp, who’s team are on fire and are averaging something like 3 goals a game since Salah’s absence, yet Raya had barely anything to do.
We dominated most of the game, and were the only team that was threatening in the final third.
Of course Liverpool had injury issues as well, not as much as Arsenal, but it still a brilliant performance.
Injuries are part of the game, and some managers are more lucky than others, but I always feel Arteta has really been handicapped at times, especially at the business end of the last two seasons. Just imagine what he could do with a fully fit squad.
On a side note, MA also gets criticism for his subs, yet his substitutions are either second or first in the table for goals from the bench in the EPL. Another crucial one yesterday from Trossard.
I thought Liverpool looked a bit tired, they have played a lot more football than us lately, but we were excellent, asides from mess up between Saliba and the keeper. Although, Raya’s distribution continues to improve and the speed in which he can catch a ball and pick out a pass is impressive. We had a goal from it the other week and almost again yesterday. Havertz is no natural finisher but otherwise put in a good shift. He needs to be back in midfield but Jorginho was superb and Smith Rowe decent last week, competition for places is hotting up.
A dominant display
What I noticed from so many of the in game comments is how we ourselves lack belief in the team. Saka missed a sitter too but that was overlooked by the Havertz miss in front of goal. The minute that Liverpool scored, the blame game started in full force with Ramsdale being backed against Raya as an example. I know that a lot of it is heat of the moment frustration but there was another 45 minutes to play.
Allowing Liverpool back into a game on the stroke of half time was unfortunate in the extreme. However, I was perhaps a little surprised but absolutely delighted, that the players’ heads didn’t drop in the second half. We actually believed we could win.
I expected a much tougher encounter from Liverpool who were pretty poor. The VVD/Allison cock up was a testament to that.
Not one Arsenal player had a bad game. Some were better than others and credit goes to our midfield who ran the show. Cracking!!
If I’m not mistaken, we never lost any big match against top EPL teams when Havertz played CF
Havertz isn’t even a specialist CF and he was a bit weak last night, yet he could still force Konate to foul him several times
His aerial ability and physicality were one of our biggest assets to escape from Man City’s and Liverpool’s high-press this season
Imagine if we have a physically-dominant CF like Joshua Zirkzee, Victor Osimhen or Dusan Vlahovic next season