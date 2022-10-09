Arsenal v Liverpool Team News, Line-up & Score Prediction

Arsenal will play host to Liverpool at the Emirates today, with a strong squad of options available.

Mo Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe remain out, while questions remain over the condition of Oleksandr Zinchenko who missed some training sessions earlier on this week.

While many players got a little rest in midweek, a strong line-up will be expected to start today, with Liverpool forced to juggle their side a little due to their own absences.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

I don’t think we should be expecting any shocks on the teamsheet today, and I’m hoping there will not be any shocks from the game either. We go into the match as favourites, after a very bright start to the new season, but today’s match will be tough.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently struggling, but they will play with a high intensity which we will need to match.

I want to be confident, and I feel like we have every reason to expect a win. It will likely be tight however, and I believe a 2-1 scoreline is the most likely scenario.

What are your predictions for today’s big game?

Patrick

—————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about the Liverpool game and about proving we are now on their level, and the dreaded fixture congestion.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids