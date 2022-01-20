Arsenal v Liverpool – Team News & Predicted XI for a place in EFL Cup final

Arsenal will play host to Liverpool this evening as we look to book our place in the EFL Cup final.
The Gunners put in a strong team performance to hold onto a 0-0 draw at Anfield despite losing Granit Xhaka to a red card in the opening leg. That dismissal means that he will miss today’s clash also.
We are still unsure, but there is the hope that Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all be fit and ready to go this evening.
We remain with Mo Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey absent due to the AFCON, although Thomas is hoping to be ready by the weekend after his side were eliminated at the group stages.
The manager has kept is cards extremely close to his heart this week, refusing to give any updates on those available, so we have to work with what we have.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Odegaard Lokonga Smith Rowe
Martinelli Lacazette Saka
While it will be a shame to drop Odegaard into a deeper role given his recent form in behind the striker, our limited options in central midfield will likely mean that he will have to drop back, although I’m not ruling out playing three CBs and two wing-backs due to our lack of CMs available.
How do you think we will line up this evening?
Patrick
If Leno doesn’t figure in cup games what is the point in keeping him?
So if ramsdale gets injured we have a competent back up
Good answer Thomo, I was going to say the same thing👍
If they are all fit and available your line up looks good to me Patrick
Equally happy for Leno to be in the team Andrew
Whoever plays will need to be focussed against a very good Liverpool team but I reckon we can do it
Would like to see Tavares back in ,just hope the boss isn’t holding a grudge with him .
Maybe see him go into the middle ,add abit of pace and power in there .
Your love for Tamara’s though…hahahahaha
Tavares*
🤔
We can go for 4-1-4-1 with the predicted line-up.
Odegaard can be still playing in advance role with Smith Rowe playing box-to-box. Hope our strongest back four will be fit for the game. And we should go with Leno between the sticks if our back four is available.
