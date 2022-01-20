Arsenal v Liverpool – Team News & Predicted XI for a place in EFL Cup final

Arsenal will play host to Liverpool this evening as we look to book our place in the EFL Cup final.

The Gunners put in a strong team performance to hold onto a 0-0 draw at Anfield despite losing Granit Xhaka to a red card in the opening leg. That dismissal means that he will miss today’s clash also.

We are still unsure, but there is the hope that Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all be fit and ready to go this evening.

We remain with Mo Elneny, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey absent due to the AFCON, although Thomas is hoping to be ready by the weekend after his side were eliminated at the group stages.

The manager has kept is cards extremely close to his heart this week, refusing to give any updates on those available, so we have to work with what we have.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Odegaard Lokonga Smith Rowe

Martinelli Lacazette Saka

While it will be a shame to drop Odegaard into a deeper role given his recent form in behind the striker, our limited options in central midfield will likely mean that he will have to drop back, although I’m not ruling out playing three CBs and two wing-backs due to our lack of CMs available.

How do you think we will line up this evening?

Patrick