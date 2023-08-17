Arsenal v Liverpool Women’s Super League opener set to break WSL attendance record! by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s exciting Women’s Super League opener against Liverpool, at the Emirates, is scheduled for Sunday, 1st October, kick-off 2pm UK. Tickets for the Liverpool game are available to purchase here. Or you can purchase your Home Advantage Pack to secure your seats for all five of Arsenal Women’s WSL matches at Emirates Stadium for the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal have reported (as per the official tweet below) that ticket sales for the Liverpool game at Emirates have exceeded 25,000 already, with 10,000 Home Advantage Packs sold too. Have you got yours?

25,000 tickets sold for Liverpool ❤️ 10,000 Home Advantage Packs sold 🤝 Simply incredible, Gooners 🫶 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) August 14, 2023

With 6 weeks still to go until Arsenal’s WSL opener against Liverpool, Arsenal could be set to break the WSL attendance record of 47,367 , which was set when Arsenal welcomed Tottenham to the Emirates Stadium in September 2022. The other 2 WSL matches that Arsenal Women hosted at the Emirates last season, against Chelsea & Manchester United, both exceeded 40,000 in attendance. Our Gunners also set a new UK attendance record for the Women’s Champions League, when they hosted Wolfsburg at Emirates in the Champions League semi-final last season. when they sold out Emirates Stadium for the first time.

Do you think our Gunners can set a new WSL attendance record? Have you got your tickets for the Liverpool game?

See full details of Arsenal Women’s 2023-24 WSL fixtures here.

COYGW!!

