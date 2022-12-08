Arsenal v Lyon Review – Easy win for the Gunners

Even though Mikel Arteta has a whole team of players unavailable to him today due to the World Cup or injuries, the Arsenal boss still managed to put out quite a strong team against Lyon.

See the starting XI here…

In fact Arsenal were all over Lyon right from kick off and it was only a matter of time before we took the lead through Gabriel from a great corner.

It was also great to see Eddie Nketiah score the second. It is true that Fabio Vieira gave it to him on a ate he was in the right place at the right time to slot is past the keeper.

Our third came before half time and it was the best goal of the game so far. Fabio Vieira was given a little time at the edge of the box and curled a beauty into the top corner.

Lyon were more than happy to hear the whistle for half time…

Marquinhos replaced Vieira for the second half but surprisingly that was the only one…

Lyon waited until the hour mark but then changed 4 players as they were not looking like bouncing back.

In the 67th minute Arteta made his changes and the only player left from the starting line up was Karl Hein so its our full reserves side out there…

There’s not much happening on the pitch so Lyon changed the rest of their players as well…

At least we know all our kids will get a taste of a penalty shoot out and us watching may get some excitement lol.

Now the youngsters have settled down they are looking organized and solid. But most of action is in the middle with only a couple of easy saves needed by Hein.

Marquinhos got a great cross into the box with a few minutes left but Crozier-Duberry couldn’t quite connect with his head. Probably the best chance of the half though.

Karl Hein saves FOUR penalties to win us an extra point….

Well done lads!