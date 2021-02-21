Arsenal v Man City Build-up & Predicted Score for Premier League clash

Manchester City make the trip south to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in today’s early evening kick-off.
The Gunners come into the match with inconsistent form, but the performances of late have been more than decent. Today will be our toughest opponents in a long time however.
Man City come into this match on the back of a record 17 wins in a row, and a win today would be their 11th consecutive away win all competitions also.
The Gunners on the other hand have just one win from their last five in all competitions, and will need to be at their very best to overcome a very confident City side.
In the reverse fixture, our side was the more dominant, and it was painful to see that our side lost 1-0 after having watched us be the better team.
That doesn’t bode well that we couldn’t win being the team who had the better chances, and their form is so much better now…
Our rivals also look set to bring De Bruyne and Aguero back into their starting line-up from injuries, as mentioned in our updated team news post earlier on today.
Does anyone expect Arsenal to raise their game for today’s opposition? Is anyone banking on City to crumble under the pressure of maintaining their extended record winning streak?
Patrick
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
Our first priority should be to keep eleven players on the pitch .If we can do this , and match their work rate off the ball, we can cause them a few problems.If Man City have a weakness, it is in the left back area, and in Saka, we have a player who can exploit any space in that area of the pitch.The worst thing we can do is to show them too much respect and fail to battle for possession.
2-1 to the gooners providing we dont give them an early lead we have the players to win today
Suspected lineup
Leno
Bellerin Luiz gabriel thierny
Elneny chaka
Saka esr pepe
Aubameyang
Spuds lost again! Brings a little joy to my life until i realise how pathetic we are to still be behind them despite their shocking form.
It brings me joy as well until I realise how pathetic we’ve been this season..
My preferred attack
Lacazette
Pepe Odegaard Aubameyang
Saka and ESR need a rest. And Lacazette has been our best striker this season. We need his hold up play upfront. I’ll like to see more of Pepe on the left.
COYG!
I ask myself everyday does Westham and Leicester or even Villa have better squads than ours and the answer is NO.
The difference is the manager. Hence climbing the table will require changes.
from your point of view the manager of those clubs are better than the likes of Mouriho and MA
We’ve had too many bad luck plus errors and red cards
A win today we are 3 point behind 6th
Arsenal play well when we are expected to struggle. So should be Arsenal 3 Manchester City 0
At this point, I dont really know what we consider priority, EPL or Europa? Should we rest players for Europe? What if we do and city massacre us by big goals. I remember lots of people complain when players were rested in FA. So what will be the reaction in an hour When The team news is out
Well EL match is 4 days away so there’s no reason to rest players if they are fit from last Thursday.
As per my prediction, I’m still going for a Desmond today….
Leicester already 1 nil up..
How the hell that team performs so well consistently baffles me.
2 nil now, because they’ve got spurs next manager…..
Because they have very good Manager…
Being a realist, I’m looking at a defeat to the Gooners. Sorry. It’s a matter of by how many?
Based on form alone it’s difficult to see Arsenal getting much from the game. What I’m more focusing on is the performance. I want to see us trying to compete with energy and commitment. Passion and pride!
Leno
Bellerin Holding Mari Tierney
Ceballos Xhaka
Saka ESR Odegaard
Laca
A draw will be a good result.