Arsenal v Man City Build-up & Predicted Score for Premier League clash

Manchester City make the trip south to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in today’s early evening kick-off.

The Gunners come into the match with inconsistent form, but the performances of late have been more than decent. Today will be our toughest opponents in a long time however.

Man City come into this match on the back of a record 17 wins in a row, and a win today would be their 11th consecutive away win all competitions also.

The Gunners on the other hand have just one win from their last five in all competitions, and will need to be at their very best to overcome a very confident City side.

In the reverse fixture, our side was the more dominant, and it was painful to see that our side lost 1-0 after having watched us be the better team.

That doesn’t bode well that we couldn’t win being the team who had the better chances, and their form is so much better now…

Our rivals also look set to bring De Bruyne and Aguero back into their starting line-up from injuries, as mentioned in our updated team news post earlier on today.

Does anyone expect Arsenal to raise their game for today’s opposition? Is anyone banking on City to crumble under the pressure of maintaining their extended record winning streak?

Patrick