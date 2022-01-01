Arsenal v Man City – Confirmed Team News, Build-up & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will be without five first-team players for their top-four clash with Manchester City.
The Gunners have been in top form of late, winning five matches on the bounce in all competitions, but today’s task will be much tougher to overcome.
Manchester City are the best team in the division so far, running over a number of teams, including us in our opening month of the term (when we had a number of absences due to Coronavirus and injury). They seem to be at their peak currently also, winning all seven of their PL fixtures in December, scoring 18 goals in their last four matches combined.
The Citizens are closing in on a third consecutive PL title with an eight-point gap over their nearest rivals, while we sit 15 points behind them in fourth.
We go into today’s game without our manager also, with Mikel Arteta forced to watch from home after he tested positive for Coronavirus. The team will also be without five players for the matchup as confirmed by Football.London, including further Covid-sufferers Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers. Sead Kolasinac is also out with injury, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was allowed to leave early to join up with Gabon ahead of the AFCON.
Predicted XI:
Ramsdale
Maitland-Niles White Gabriel Tierney
Martinelli Partey Xhaka Saka
Odegaard
Lacazette
Apart from our right-back option, this is the team that has been in top form and full of confidence in beating a number of teams.
We will no doubt have to be at our best to overcome City, but we have saved much of our best form for the Emirates, and they certainly shouldn’t underestimate us either.
I’d love to believe we are going to win today, but the fact remains that we are coming up against the best team in England at present, possibly even the best team in Europe, but we are definitely amongst the most in-form teams also.
Patrick
18 CommentsAdd a Comment
He’ll play Cedric and Sterling will destroy him and get beaten
Did you even read the article? Cedric has covid so he’s not available for selection
Cedric on the bench!
So havyn he will play Cedric who won’t even be available to play due to illness!
Arsenal will remain unchanged 4rm the team that beat Norwich, & let me remind u what I said earlier. “ARSENAL WILL NOT LOSE THIS GAME”.
Easy to say
But can you stake your entire life savings on 1X?
Arsenal2win I do feel we have a chance today
I think it’s paramount we have Tavares in the lineup, we need as much strength as possible,
😀😀 Timothy I’ll be tempted to
Great to see Tomi in the line up. 🙏
Great to see Tomi in the line up. 🙏
2-1 for the gunners.
Tomiyasu is playing. Today is the day. Be fearless our Arsenal.
Tomiyasu!😂 Now I am confident of a win against the cityzens
The article above lacks credibility . Tomiyasu in!,cedric bench
Nketiah get COVID?
More than the result, I’d like to see a proper performance from Arsenal, a performance of grit, energy and spirit. I want to see us create chances against City while not crumbling to their attack with a whimper.
If I see a good performance that portends hope for the future I’d like glad even if we don’t get the result
Their defence is their weakest point for me … ake is hopeless Concelo might be fatigued la Porte for me is a weak point and rodri is not top class … the rest of their team is pure class and will press high with attacking options everywhere … xhaka is a predictable starter and a weak point makes the middle unduly static so others will have to give 110 per cent
The reason I do not take Patricks articles seriously is that he is almost always factually incorrect in his statements.
He calls such as Soares, Chambers, Kolasinac “first team players” when it is plain they are no such thing. Nor any longer is the separated Aubaeyang.
He had Tomiyasu as a first choice player, who is one, but said he would not play. Wrong on all counts!
HARD TO TAKE ANYONE SERIOUSLY WHO CONSTANTLY MAKES MISTAKES, even allowing for Tomi, who to be fair, was not expected to play but now is to play.
Any writer worth his salt needs to do his own research into what are facts and what are not and do it PROPERLY!