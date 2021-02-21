Arsenal v Man City Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with 3 changes from midweek

Manchester City are on a record-run of 17 consecutive wins in all competitions, and it will be Arsenal’s job to stop them at the Emirates today.

Thankfully the Gunners go into the big clash with almost a full set of options to choose from.

Alex Runarsson is the least likely to make the squad after picking up an injury to his knee in training, but he won’t be missed with both Mat Ryan and Bernd Leno both ready and available.

Arsenal.com also states that Thomas Partey is also a doubt for the match, having been missing since limping off against Aston Villa two weeks ago with a hamstring problem. The midfielder will be assessed further before kick-off however, and may well make his return.

Man City on the other hand may welcome Kevin De Bruyne back to make his first start since his latest injury, having come off the bench in midweek, while Sergio Aguero also returned to training this week also.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Gabriel Tierney

Ceballos Xhaka

Saka Smith Rowe Aubameyang

Lacazette

While I hope Partey will be fit to start, I think this could be our best option without him.

Odegaard has impressed of late, but I think Smith Rowe has the edge if Arteta decides to bring Lacazette back into the side after some rest.

Do you expect Aubameyang to return to his wide role today? Should Odegaard start ahead of Smith Rowe in the AM role?

Patrick