Arsenal v Man City Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with 3 changes from midweek

Manchester City are on a record-run of 17 consecutive wins in all competitions, and it will be Arsenal’s job to stop them at the Emirates today.

Thankfully the Gunners go into the big clash with almost a full set of options to choose from.

Alex Runarsson is the least likely to make the squad after picking up an injury to his knee in training, but he won’t be missed with both Mat Ryan and Bernd Leno both ready and available.

Arsenal.com also states that Thomas Partey is also a doubt for the match, having been missing since limping off against Aston Villa two weeks ago with a hamstring problem. The midfielder will be assessed further before kick-off however, and may well make his return.

Man City on the other hand may welcome Kevin De Bruyne back to make his first start since his latest injury, having come off the bench in midweek, while Sergio Aguero also returned to training this week also.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno
Bellerin Holding Gabriel Tierney
Ceballos Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Aubameyang
Lacazette

While I hope Partey will be fit to start, I think this could be our best option without him.

Odegaard has impressed of late, but I think Smith Rowe has the edge if Arteta decides to bring Lacazette back into the side after some rest.

Do you expect Aubameyang to return to his wide role today? Should Odegaard start ahead of Smith Rowe in the AM role?

Patrick

  1. Kazzy Emzy says:
    February 21, 2021 at 11:58 am

    Partey will be a miss today.
    With partey we always have that strong presence at the middle.

    Reply
    1. Kazzy Emzy says:
      February 21, 2021 at 12:02 pm

      The line could be:
      Leno
      Bellerin luiz gabriel Tierney
      Cabellos xhaka
      Saka odegard aubameyang
      Lacazette

      Reply

