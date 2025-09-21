Arsenal v Man City: Could a loss cripple Gunners’ title aspirations?

The Gunners are back in action this afternoon as they take on fierce rivals Manchester City. The Gunners welcome the Citizens to the Emirates in the final match of game week 5 and it is shaping up to be a blockbuster fixture. Both sides are in fairly good form, but the Gunners are widely considered favourites.

Unbeaten in their last five matches against City, Arsenal also dismantled their rivals in this same fixture last season. The north Londoners’ superb defensive record has put them in a good position to win, and even an in-form Erling Haaland will struggle against our backline. Add the fact that we will be at home, then it is not difficult to see why we have been given a favourable chance of winning. With that said, however, we cannot rule out a Manchester City victory at the Emirates. In this painful hypothetical scenario, the Gunners would have started the league campaign with three wins from five and considering Liverpool’s form, the loss could be damaging to our title aspirations.

Liverpool set the pace

The Reds have made a flawless start to the campaign and the biggest concern is that they have not even been at their best for much of the early season. Their performances have not set the world ablaze, while they have relied on a number of late goals to win games so far. Even with that said, the bottom line is that they are currently sitting comfortably at the league summit with a one hundred per cent record.

By the time they kick off against City later today, Arsenal will be six points adrift of the Merseyside club. This fact alone makes a win even more crucial and most will definitely agree. Liverpool and Arsenal will almost certainly battle it out for the league title again, but it is imperative that we do not play catch-up this early in the campaign. Using the previous campaign as an example, the Gunners could never really mount a title push due to having to play catch-up for much of the season. With this in mind, a potential loss could be extremely detrimental.

Arsenal must stay confident

Nevertheless, Arsenal are widely considered favourites for a reason, as revealed earlier. The majority of fans will go into the encounter with a great deal of confidence, so hopefully, the Gunners will come out victorious.

Would a loss cripple our title hopes?

Benjamin Kenneth

