Arsenal v Man City – it will be a hard slog but Arsenal will prevail

Arsenal will take on the defending champions, Manchester City in this semi-final of the FA Cup with Mikel Arteta looking to win his first trophy as a manager.
Arsenal is the most successful team in the competition, but they haven’t had much success in their recent games against City.
There is something to be happy about anyway, as the Gunners beat Liverpool in their last league game.
Arsenal hadn’t beaten Liverpool in the league under Jurgen Klopp before that game, and Arteta helped us break that sequence.
Having been on the coaching staff under Pep Guardiola before he struck out on his own late last year, Arteta will be looking to get into the head of his former boss to earn a win in this game.
Arsenal has already played Manchester City twice this season, with both games ending in 3-0 losses for us, but City will be playing a different and a more confident Arsenal team in this game, they would underrate us at their own peril.
Arteta shook things up in our last game against Liverpool to the surprise of most of us, I think he might have another trick planned for this game too.
I don’t expect City to make it easy for us, but we do stand a chance to end their run in domestic cups in this game.
Of course, they will dominate possession and the defence will have to be fully focussed and even though they have been clowns on occasions, they showed against Liverpool that they can stand up and be counted, so why not again today?
City has dominated teams before this season and still lost, Southampton and Tottenham are just two games that spring to mind. The Citizens are beatable and yes, Arsenal will need some luck today but this is neutral territory, with no fans and a cup game, so anything is possible.
Prediction: I think we will play a 2-2 draw and Arsenal then beat them on penalties.
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Just one request Martin; would you still be predicting we make the final if you were not a Gooner? I think not somehow, so will disregard your fan biased prediction as a triumph of heart over head. I think we will put up a decent show but lose. That is why I am a professional punter. I never let fan bias influence me. By no sober non biased judgement could anyone predict other than a City win. Sad but that is realityand I prefer reality to false hope based only on being a Gooner.
Arsenal v Liverpool – Southampton v Man City, No further comment required.
Never let fan bias influence you Jon???
Your memory is beginning to let you down – what was the bet you made with me regarding Ozil and who won that bet???
£100 I believe was the wager and you lost!!!!!!
Anyway, it’s only the fa cup, something that wasn’t considered good enough (along with top four) when Wenger won it seven times, so let’s not get too excited – as someone said, it’s mediocre opponents in the fa cup.
Ken, Our Ozil bet had nothing to do with bias. I am talking about predicting wins when defeat is far more likely. I do not get all bets right, no one does but I am a pro bettor because I can put all fan bias aside when making result predictions. If you want a bet on tonights game you have an hour or so to strike it. I’ll take City toget through if you want to lose money on us. I don’t want us to lose ; I just believe we will. It is called dispassionate assessing of odds.
What I diskike so much with most fans of all clubs is that they seem unable to separate the likelihood of what WILL happen from what they WANT to hapen. THAT IS WHY I AM A REALIST.
With Ozil you should try realism sometimes and stop writing about what he once did many years ago and start noticing , really noticing, how little he contributes NOW. THAT would be realism but KEN, OLD CHUM, ITS BEYOND YOU.
Martin. any one can cherry pick a minority of shocks, if their pride is hurt by reading the truth but only a realist and honest fan uses all the results and assesses the odds based on non cherry picking but on sober reality and taking ALL relevant facts into consideration. And contrary to your incorrect comment, further comment, putting you right, was required.
Going on the latest comments made by Pep about MA and the work he has been doing at Arsenal (all very positive and it sounded genuine)the last thing man City and Pep are going to do is underestimate us, that’s why it is going to be a very tough game for us,still I’m hoping for a win!COYG
If we try to force errors in this game as well we could win or maybe lose,its 50 50 because every city player has that ball playing ability.But that shouldnt be our plan,i think we need to show atleast a bit of our quality.That liverpool game,yeah we won but the performance apart from a few players was not good.We rarely passed the halfway line when we had the ball.Counter attacking was not good either.No creativity or fluidity…
I want us to win but i want a good game too…
And obviously MA needs time and players too….😔
COYG
In reality Arsenal to lose 4-nil.
I won’t watch to spare myself some pain.
It’s the customary 3-0 drubbing. No point giving ourselves false hope. I have a good movie to watch anyway.