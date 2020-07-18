Arsenal v Man City – it will be a hard slog but Arsenal will prevail

Arsenal will take on the defending champions, Manchester City in this semi-final of the FA Cup with Mikel Arteta looking to win his first trophy as a manager.

Arsenal is the most successful team in the competition, but they haven’t had much success in their recent games against City.

There is something to be happy about anyway, as the Gunners beat Liverpool in their last league game.

Arsenal hadn’t beaten Liverpool in the league under Jurgen Klopp before that game, and Arteta helped us break that sequence.

Having been on the coaching staff under Pep Guardiola before he struck out on his own late last year, Arteta will be looking to get into the head of his former boss to earn a win in this game.

Arsenal has already played Manchester City twice this season, with both games ending in 3-0 losses for us, but City will be playing a different and a more confident Arsenal team in this game, they would underrate us at their own peril.

Arteta shook things up in our last game against Liverpool to the surprise of most of us, I think he might have another trick planned for this game too.

I don’t expect City to make it easy for us, but we do stand a chance to end their run in domestic cups in this game.

Of course, they will dominate possession and the defence will have to be fully focussed and even though they have been clowns on occasions, they showed against Liverpool that they can stand up and be counted, so why not again today?

City has dominated teams before this season and still lost, Southampton and Tottenham are just two games that spring to mind. The Citizens are beatable and yes, Arsenal will need some luck today but this is neutral territory, with no fans and a cup game, so anything is possible.

Prediction: I think we will play a 2-2 draw and Arsenal then beat them on penalties.