Arsenal v Man City Review – Are we really making progress?

Have we made real progress? by Konstantin Mitov
It’s been 14 months since we told Unai Emery ‘Good ebening’ for the last time and the man was released after a poor run of results, and no real indication of how we will get back to the top 4 at least. Today, there’s a lot of praise for Arteta and the work he’s done, yet our league position of 10th doesn’t really back that up.
The squad he inherited was bad. I get it. Not quite top 4 material, but we’ve lost 11 games this year. That’s one more than the 10 we’ve won. In his entire spell at the Emirates (which wasn’t great, don’t get me wrong), Emery lost 13, drew 13 and won 25 in 51 games. He was removed because simply neither the results, nor performances had been great.
Today, it doesn’t feel as obvious as back then that the players aren’t playing for the manager, but results-wise the story hasn’t changed much, if anything it’s gotten worse. And I didn’t want to write much in my frustration that we’ve missed the chance to go back to a top 6 challenge, because the league season was wasted long ago.
The thing that really hurts me is the way we lose. It’s extremely simple mistakes that repeat in similar fashion that cost us and we show no character, ambition and desire to turn things around. There’s no shame in losing 1-0 to Man City, but Sterling, probably the shortest player on the pitch, scoring a header in the second minute, after they had a chance 20 seconds earlier? That’s pure ignorance.
We’ve conceded a few times this season in the first minute, just a few games ago the same thing happened at Villa and in the whole game, we barely produced anything to claw ourselves back into contention. Yesterday was the same thing, we had 15 minutes towards the end of the first half and you think “OK, in the second half we’ll push it more”, yet we were timid.
Aubameyang was awful again. He squandered opportunities against Benfica and yesterday his body language was atrocious. His link up play was non-existent with players trying to pass him the ball, and even his control was poor. For a 350k player that’s unacceptable.
The issue here is that there are too many up and down players at Arsenal. They get on form for a few games and then they disappear. I don’t believe if we had Lacazette up top something would’ve changed. Pepe was back to anonymous. The only real danger man I trust in this squad is Saka, a teenage kid! Sure Phil Foden shines for City for example, but there are quite a few senior players also doing the heavy lifting, and at Arsenal I just wonder who that is?
The only real miss we had was Partey, so I can’t buy the injury excuse. Nobody is excusing Liverpool because Van Dijk is missing, you deal with the players you have. City started with no CF against us and won comfortably which is the real issue.
Another problem I have is that we haven’t had a real CB partnership since Koscielny and Mertesacker. What is our best back 4? It rotates every game. Does it include David Luiz? Will he even be here next season? And can he be trusted with the amount of mistakes he’s made already? Is Holding our most solid CB? A player we almost gave out on loan, but kept because of injuries, has suddenly become integral to our defense, yet he couldn’t mark Sterling of all people for a header?
Gabriel started promisingly, but unfortunately we’ve sucked him into the Arsenal mediocrity camp, and Saliba who we paid 27 mills for is once again impressing in France, yet he couldn’t get a cup game here.
The work we’ve done by offloading Mustafi, Ozil, Kolasinac and Sokratis was really good. We slashed our wage bill and removed players who’ve been poor on the pitch or caused problems outside it. That’s all good, but some of the management decisions remain in question and our league position is where the answer should lie.
We’re now all eggs in the Europa league basket and I’m not sure we’ll easily get past Benfica in Athens. And I don’t want to judge a season on a cup competition unless it’s the Champions League, which we likely won’t participate in again next season. I think we’ve made some good deals in Partey, Gabriel and Odegaard (even on loan). I expect more from this squad, and on paper we can do it.
If we crash out of the Europa League, the season is dead and I want the board to come out and say what are our expectations and targets and how we plan to achieve them, because just throwing money at it won’t do it and I don’t even think enough money will be there to throw.
I don’t dislike Arteta, I think he’s a nice guy, but I fail to see how we’ve improved over the past 14 months, and I wonder how many more seasons we can afford to slip further down?
Konstantin
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well written.
Many on here cannot understand that the majority of Arsenal fans do not mind losing at all, what we mind is losing while showing zero “character, ambition and desire to turn things around” as you sum it up well.
All I hear is trust the process, trust the process, trust the process being blindly repeated again and again. Is the process showing no heart/character until MA gets a full squad of exactly who he wants? Is the process to not even try regardless of who we are playing?
Sure we don’t have the best squad but it’s not half bad either. I will never criticize a player for not being the best, not everyone can be the best and that’s okay. What I will criticize is players not busting a gut for the badge, and it’s quite clear that is missing in a lot of our games.
I said when we were interviewing UE that Arteta was not the right man. A club our size should
Not be breaking in ex players. The decisions at this club for years has been suspect. It is clear Arteta must go, look at the screw ups. Ozil , Saliba ,Willian , Balogun. persisting with our of form players Aubamayang and Pepe. Continued mixing up the CB’s. Lacca scores 4-drop him. Not bettering Bellerin. Selling all KT back ups. We are heading for no European involvement and people keep saying Arteta is moving us forward. There is no evidence of tyis whatsoever
There’s a saying that a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step. The only mistake Arteta made was beginning with two cup wins, he set the bar high by starting his journey with two steps. Most Gooners knew in their hearts that the club’s rebuild would take a lot of time due to the self sustaining policy and the clear rot in the insanely unbalanced squad. Infact most were even willing to give the manager up to three years to set his squad, but the cup wins made some think that the rebuild has been bypassed and we were unto winning things. This manager has only bought two starting players in Partey and Magalhaes, the rest are rotational options which means his rebuild hasn’t even started yet. we have two striker’s with only one attribute each,whereas his system needs a striker to be dynamic, he’s had to make use of what he has and yet Arteta is a bad manager to some. Most folks on here who slate the manager everytime are mostly the ones who already hate him or are still sore because their preferred manager Ancelotti or Mourinho weren’t hired. For me, I can see what Mikel’s trying to achieve, if others fail to see it, that’s why we’re humans. But blindness also has a limit.
Nice written, Mr Konsastin!!👍👍..D creator of realistic and non-sentimental posts!!
Arsenal currently has made progress honestly, in Defensive areas!! We now concede lesser goals!!
Holding, Gabriel and Pablo Mari are better, stronger and seemed focussed than Mertesacker, Gabriel Paulista, Kolsielny, Djourou of AW years!!
Also Mohammed Elneny and Partey has added Steel in d DM area!!
D Team’s is attack!! Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe and Willian re washed-out players!! They are way too slow n sluggish!!They should be offloaded ASAP!!
Speedy attack win you games!! Look@Leceister!! Harvey Barnes, Vardy, Perez, etc..Man utd, Martial, Rashford, Daniel James, Greenwood..
Remember our attack of Iwobi, Alexis Sanchez and Walcott in 2016/2017!! Attack is simply Arsenal’s problem!!
Arteta sadly has not improved us in more than a year at the helm. He is not a good manager of men, or tactics, or most importantly……playing football. He is stuck in a slow archaic style of football that is so hard to watch. The lack of desire that Arsenal have shown to get a quality manager is sad. We are a dying monolith of a club, without the balls to say goodbye to the worst manager for a long long time. We need a manager on the level of Rogers, Ancelotti, Guardiola. We are making history as the most useless team in Arsenal history. Why? Because of rubbish, self harming management!
Arteta out!Enough is enough.The “ king of sideways and backward passing” must go.He is clueless yet arroogant.14 months to do nothing other than increase mediocrity and confusion.No excuse.Experienced managers(Big Sam) coming in the middle of the season and producing instant impact and results with relegation materials.Cannot substitute experience with hypes for “ future success”.As bad as he was(giving the poor support he received),Unai Emery was a master of the game compared with this inept so-called “ coach”.I mean,why is Arteta”s case different than Lampard case?Lampard is truly a legend and ine of the greatest in history of football.But this didn’t shield him for being sacked when results didn’t back him.But Arteta?A nobody?Who’s keeping this mediocre “ coach” on the bench?
Arteta also made an instant impact last season
Even if we lose EL, Kroenke would likely not fire him due to the economic problems. So we’d better support him till summer, since we’ve got no budget to replace him with expensive managers like Allegri
Yes, because we’re more solid defensively and have made more good crosses. Unfortunately the five red cards have demoralized the squad and Arteta made some weird tactical decisions
If Aubameyang has to start as a lone striker again with Odegaard behind him at the upcoming Benfica game, Arteta has to make sure their positions interchange swiftly. In the last two games, their positions were to static, Aubameyang couldn’t hold the ball at all and Odegaard’s style was just too similar to Ozil’s
In my opinion, Arteta shouldn’t have tinkered with the winning team too much. Either make Lacazette, Smith-Rowe and Saka start together, or make Aubameyang, Odegaard and Smith-Rowe swap their positions frequently
I’ve mentioned this to you before but I’ll say it again.
A good defensive structure provides a platform for a swift, efficient attack and well as solidity at the back. It does not only mean conceding less goals.
You mention more good crosses which I agree with completely, we have definitely put in more crosses.
May I ask to who on earth are we crossing to?????Terrible tactics when you look at our attackers.
Conceding less goals does actually show our defense improvement, especially after the goal galore humiliations in the end of Wenger’s tenure
Aubameyang and Lacazette were supposed to connect with the crosses, as what Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jesus and Sterling did. Unfortunately both Aubameyang and Lacazette aren’t as good as Liverpool’s trident, in the heading department
If you have time, please watch this excellent analysis about Liverpool’s crosses and their trident’s heading ability, starting at 04:30:
youtube.com/watch?v=3gP5s9YVYBs
I’m sorry sir but who are the swift and efficient attackers you talking about? Aubameyang? Lacazette? Pepe? Willian? Please enlighten me
This is a very odd season because of the truncated schedule. It’s impossible to play a settled side with little recovery time. I completely agree that continuity would bring an upturn in performance and results but the reality is we have very few exceptional players to start with.
Arteta said he needed 6 players to truly play his brand of football and I trust that he is correct.
I’ve written the season off and want this to now be a lengthy pre season for Arteta to plan moving ahead.
I’m thrilled to see ESR, Saka develop and I’m sure KT, Martinelli will continue to improve when they regain full fitness.
These players will need to be built around but I’m excited we have some genuinely great prospects to develop.
I’m interested to ask fellow Gooners how many of our Squad would get into the following sides-
City
Liv
Man U
Che
Lei
If you think our current squad should be well represented in those teams then I’m happy for you to criticise Arteta.
If barely any of our players feature in your sides(5-6 players) I can’t see how you expect us to be high up the league at present.
Base on our standing on the table no and we could move further down if Leeds win today. Arteta has made us concede less but that does not translate to better defensive unit because our defending is atrocious and comedic and we likely to concede goals every game than score one. Our defenders are marking empty space instead of opposition players, they mark or tackles . We finished 8 last season having lost 10 games now we are in 10th In 25 games with 11 loses and people call that improvement. Is 10th now higher than 8th in positioning.
” We slashed our wage bill”
Sorry this statement is not accurate. Whether the money is paid as lump sum or monthly, it qualifies as big spending and a loss.
We gave away those players for nothing. On top of that, we invested heavily in players who are not producing like Auba and Willian.
“we’ve made some good deals in Partey, Gabriel and Odegaard “.
First of all we could have skipped Gabriel since we had Mary and Saliba.
Second we made the decision to play without a No 10 only to play with two No 10s later.
You can hate on Ozil all you want, but his departure cost us double by releasing him for free and by paying for a less qualified replacement.
Why are they a good deal when we are loosing?
We were winning more with the players we discarded.
Listen, nobody should dislike Artera and shame on those who do, but let’s stop lying to ourselves.. His hiring brought in the worst period in Arsenal’s history and will have ramifications for time to come.
My comments are not going through today
you see no improvement, but I see how we have improved defensively. Those mistakes you mentioned such as against villa and yesterday were personal player mistakes which has nothing to do with the coach.
I dont know what is the situation with Martinelli but I feel the presence of lacca and AUBA are really on the way of his progress, he himself hasn’t done much, he is a gamble, ppl want him because of his last season contribution but since coming back from the injury he only had one good game, so in training he probably hasn’t reached the level MA wanted. We all could hear Solsjer telling Rashford to press against him in the Utd game, which shows he wasn’t doing great
And AUBA, ppl say he is like Vardy and will do well in counter attacking side, but his positioning is awful for a counter attacking side. A lot of time he doesn’t position himself well, most people blame our midfield for sideways passes but do you care to know why we pass sideways? The attack are not giving enough movements to get good passes. I saw ODE passing back too, this confirm the lazy nature of our attackers