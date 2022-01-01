Arsenal v Man City Review – Arsenal hold the Champions right to the end but our hearts were broken

Arsenal faced Man City at the Emirates without Mikel Arteta on the sidelines, but it certainly didn’t affect the players too much.
We started with Arteta’s favourite starting XI, and they kickred off with great intent and showed no fear in front of the recordbreaking EPL Champions, although City were also quick out of the box with De Bruyne and Sterling giving Arsenal fans a couple of heart-stopping moments early on.
After 10 minutes Arsenal had a very close call for a penalty, but after the long VAR check the ref ruled that Ederson touched the ball first.
But by the half hour mark, Arsenal shocked City by finding Saka just out side the City box and he coolly slotted it into the corner. Although City were no slouches, the lead was well deserved and the Gunners held on to go into the break with a slender lead.
Just after the kick off, Martinelli was teeing up a shot when he was clattered to the ground but yet again there was no refs decision in our favour. The young Brazilian had another good chance but couldn’t quite get the right connection.
Then disaster (and VAR struck) after Stuart Attwell dismissed a penalty call against Xhaka (of course) but it was clear that the replay would show Xhaka blocked the legs and pulled the shirt of the diving City striker.
So a penalty was given and Mahrez made no mistake for the equalizer from the spot.
While the VAR was being discussed Gabriel stupidly meddled with the penalty spot and was given a totally unneccesary booking.
Two minutes late Gabriel was off! His blood was up and he slammed into Gabriel Jesus on the halfway line. Another stupid booking meant he was off and the Gunners were down to ten men.
But they gallantly held on right until the 93rd minute, when Rodri broke our hearts with a desperately late winner and there was little time for another impossible comeback.
All we can say is that Arsenal’s youngsters fought like lions, but the refs and VAR (and stupid decisions from Gabriel and an off day from Martinelli) lost us a point in the end.
It will surely give us great hope for the future with a top class display….
Disgusting officiation. Man City couldn’t make any shot on target, so they had to resort to diving
Guardiola is truly a master of football dark arts and hopefully Arteta can use similar schemes to fool the referees in the future games
Guardiola been getting by with this pressing style which scares everybody and Man City are lauded like they’e the best EPL team ever when its his system which is accounting for most of his wins. I was thrilled to see us dominate him using his same style but the result leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Most teams in the league except some few just sit back and get bent over by them so I was happy to see us dominate them
Yeah, Arsenal managed to bypass Man City’s high press through Ramsdale’s long distribution, Saka’s strength and Tomiyasu’s height. Smart tactics from Arteta and the coaches, unfortunately Man City players are the best divers in the league
@GAI,
VAR IS A JOKE. THAT ODEGAARD FOUL WAS A PENALTY.
Why do we have more incompetent referees in the EPL?
The club should complain honestly. These are moments that determine the outcomes of matches.
The match we played against Man United, in the first half, Tomiyasu was brought down in the first half but VAR was on leave at that moment.
The officials have been really harsh to us and what they’ve done in today’s match was really unfair
And against Everton he was almost trafled by an opposition player but …..You cannot have contrle over ref’s decision….
It’s not poor refereeing it is corrupt refereeing. Atwell should have looked at the Ederson scythe just as he looked at the Xhaka shit pull. One law for the Sheikh one for Arsenal. Wonder why?
Don’t want a win that way, diving like Mane at Liverpool.
Gabriel lost his head, stupid and pointless yellow scuffing penalty spot. Xhaka again involved in controversy, simply lightning rod for that type stuff.
Arsenal 11 fouls, 5 yellows and 1 Red. City fouls basically just warnings. Poor poor ref today, no way balanced officiating, but our mistakes cost us the game and points.
Convinced Xhaka has to go next year, simply had enough. He subtracts from the team more than he adds, evidence been there for years. Simply not a good fit for PL.
Arsenal clearly the better team today, and City struggle when opponents go at them and play into space.
We are a different animal when we are direct and push forward. Get forward, quick passes and NOT dwell on the ball.
Hope that is our identity going forward not static positioning and possession passing.
We were definitely the better team in the first 45 minutes, before Silva’s trickery happened. I agree that we need to find Xhaka’s successor in the summer, because he often makes bad decisions in the games
So agree with you Durand. Xhaka is a total liability. he set the team in motion in nose diving. He should know that VAR will punish with those in the VAR studio more or less bias towards city. With VAR its still people making the decision and some decision will always be bias no matter what.
City money buys players, coaches and refs. Disgusting league. If not penalties, red cards, whatever, they’ll give them 6 minutes to finish it.
The game was rigged like WWE
After city scored the penalty, the ref was totally one sided in city favour. the premier league need better refs.
Mancity only get card if they take their shirt off otherwise they won’t even if they kick the opponent or break their legs they are free to commit sins after sins and goes unpunished. They are confident they won’t get penalty so they r free to commit foul in their d area. Despite that xhaka being xhaka and Martinelly missing empty net was biggest moment.
I hope someone does a thorough investigation on those oil clubs. I think many people have forgot about Juventus’ Calciopoli scandal
gai Hey it was a penalty Xhaka was caught on the wrong foot and resulted in pulling his shirt which is a foul in anybody’s book and has for Gabriel he is too emotional we need to find somebody else that position Apart from that we played very very well
Silva was deliberately falling before Xhaka did that and I believe Magalhaes should’ve got a yellow card
Today’s loss is very painful. Arsenal need a strong CF that can be very strong physically to pose a threat to backline of teams like City. I wish we could do everything possible to get Calvert L of Everton.
Man City bought their world class technical foulers and divers for more than one billion. We only have Lacazette for the dirty tricks in the front line
I bet Calvert-Lewin will be perfect for Arteta’s system, but he’s gonna cost a fortune due to English tax
that was a win. england should be ashamed of such low standards of refereeing
Yes.
Incompetence is the right word to describe the EPL
Skills1000 Odegaard threw himself to the floor 6.4 for the dive had he just gone down he was to Theatrical
The referee didn’t award him a penalty and he shouldn’t have given it to Silva either, unfortunately VAR were only emphasized from certain angles
From how we’ve played and depending on future results against some top opposition this team is capable of being 2nd this season. I can see us getting the better of the smaller clubs. Guardiola can’t even contain another team when they use his press against City. For me this is an undeserved win for City and I’m actually annoyed we haven’t won. Arteta has now seen how to play Pep well tactically and Pep will now always find it hard to beat us because its basically the same system he uses. It was on route to become our best match since Wenger left the club and I’m proud of them and happy Arteta is actually proving his potential now and not later. Shout out to Mr Liabilty though.
Mr liability, if am smart enough is it Xhaka? and do I get a prize for getting it right?
One of the most annoying signings for me ever made by Wenger. If he wasn’t here no-one would want him and if we played against him we’d see him as nothing special
I can’t say how proud I am of the boys.
Even after going a man down.
PL refereeing is a joke but that’s not even news.
Unlucky boys, Ref clearly on City’s payroll because I don’t understand all that officiating.
The growth and progress is so clear to see.
Let’s pick it up in the next game boys.
We are proud of you all, and shout out to the fans at the Emirates.
I’ve never seen so much fans stay back after a loss.
They’re there applauding the boys, a whole lot of them. We are growing together as a team and club.
Shout out to everyone, and shout-out to the referee, he’ll be getting his paycheck before the day runs out.
I couldn’t have put it better Eddie
The team played their hearts out
Yes. it was a really good performance from most of the team. we can push on and get to 3rd if we continue playing like this and getting better.
“He’ll be getting his paycheck before the day runs out.”
😂😂😂
Spot on, so so proud. The future looks good!
so livid right now.
boys played very well and were undone by cheating refs and 2 foolish decisions by Gab and Xaka
My heart isn’t broken. I’m just angry. The table wont show it but we beat Peps City. Even if we got zero points out of it. Well done to the team and Arteta.
This referee should never officiate a game again! Ever. 10 vs 12 we never stood a chance!
Why didnt Rodri get sent off for goading in front of home fans and taking off his shirt?
Xhaka penalty was soft but lets face it, he made it quite easy to call it and its not the first, second or even 5th time he’s done it.
We had chances, but blew them (Martinelli empty goal). Then Xhaka made a silly mistake and then Gabriel made sure we wouldn’t win.
Bad refereeing for sure but we let ourselves down in the end. Had we taken our chances and kept cool head, we wouldve won.
Edit: I think we played really well otherwise, but against top teams, you have to bury the few chances and not commit silly mistakes. City had zero chances foe 55 minutes so its obvious they’ll resort to cheating.
They had zéro chances until 93 minutes
standing ovation for Mr Granit Xhaka, I felt he was the fella on City’s payroll. I see a bright future for Arsenal without Xhaka, but will have to patiently wait till then. Stupid decision by Mikel to block his move to Roma. It paid dearly today. Gabby needs to keep his cool, definitely not captain material. The lads were robbed of a win by Xhaka and a draw by poor officiating.
I’m so proud of our players. Our performance has really improved. Great game from all the lads.
Silva was clearly diving but Xhaka should know better than holding on the jersey of an opponent in the penalty box.
Proud of the lads. A loss like that will only give them confidence and make them better. Xhaka was reckless and Gabriel stupid but god almighty how bad is officiating in the Premier League? So embarrassing. Why is “clear and obvious error” so difficult for these muppets to understand?
Not excusing the shirt grab but I truly believe that if that was any player in the PL other than Xhaka it would not have been given. It’s like the red he got a few years ago for tripping someone at the halfway line.
I hope someone is getting paid because this level of incompetence is just depressing to even imagine.
Agree 100%, can’t believe the hate Xhaka is getting in these comments. Apart from the pen he had a really good game. Could see the desire and effort. What more can we ask than giving it his all? He was back there in the right position. Like you say, any other team/player and that’s not a pen
City might have stolen 3 points but the youngsters have stolen the hearts of millions.
Nope…..that’s not the Arsenal way…..don’t want Arsenal players to have a reputation for diving……!
To GAI
Machiavelli Prince
I also despise the dirty tricks, but some of Arteta’s detractors only care about points and never take the opposition’s dirty methods/ unfair officiation into account
We played well but a loss os a loss.
Penalty is soft but Xhaka completely wrong footed, he didn’t even know where the ball was. Blindly throws his leg out and grabs shirt, giving the ref a decision to make. Nothing unexpected from him, idiot. Like watching a 8 year old defend, flat footed completely.
There are the games we need to pick up points to secure top 4. Without the odd draw/win against the bigger team we’ll always struggle to get CL football.
Harsh but I have to agree.. Xhaka was MILES OFF PACE. Silva literally owned him, so obviously he resorts to tripping him. Foul itself was almost non existent, however that trailing leg and shirt pull are completely unnecessary.
They got completely outplayed all over the pitch and the ref decided to step in.
Proud of everyone even though Xhaka made it too easy for Silva who was already going down. Gabriel who let us down and Martinelli who should’ve calmly taken that shot.
A whole lot of positives depite those three let downs.
Everyone’s so proud of them as the fans in the stadium showed it.
Even though we don’t have the points, we won that game. That’s enough for me
Agree Eddie I’m totally satisfied with what we put out there. Arteta now needs to calm the side down. Rightfully we’ll be angry but if we put on the same display against spurs we will be in a great position. We just have to move on and do it again. There’s nothing we can do about corrupt refs at this moment so we’ll control what we can .
RSH I don’t get why it’s always against Arsenal. After that performance I’m certain the boys will know they can face any team. I expect them to get the result against Spurs.
Today was so frustrating
RSH corrupt .Ref bullshit What the F**K was Gabriel doing damaging the penalty spot booked then 2 minutes dumping Jesus to the floor we don’t need players like him he is too emotional he cost us a win or at lease a point
@ Eddie.
This referee is a joke. I am disappointed by the outcome.
Thomas Partey played well today.
What is wrong with Xhaka? His concentration levels and irrational behaviour is getting too much.
Xhaka constantly makes it hard for anyone to defend him, but today the three errors in the game by our playerd can slide
Skills1000 Party MOM BEST GAME EVER
Small details cost arsenal…..
However that officiating is so BAD.
Odegaard didn’t get the pk. VAR didn’t check or told the ref to look at the monitor. Here comes Silva with a two step dive. It was checked and given. VAR is so inconsistent.
I thought Gabriel red card would have been avoided.. He led his team down with those few mins cards (yellow and red)
Small margins like Martinelli miss after Ake clearance, first half half chances couldn’t be converted but today its on the officiating. So BAD….
Congrats to the lads. They played well today and I m proud of them. Onward and upward
Ref and var an absolute disgrace. I wont even mention game as its pointless considering what went on but I’m sure there will be some on here who disagree with the popular opinion that the officials cheated which was expected in the 2nd half
I wonder how the writer tends to suggest that the penalty against Xhaka was a deserving one. In a world without VAR, there is no way in the world that’s a penalty, all made the more baffling considering we had a clear penalty overturned in the first half. Emotions got over Gabriel but that’s still no excuse for two stupid bookings to practically hand over the three points to Man City. Until the VAR incident, we were good value for the 3 points, city didn’t even get a sniff at Ramsdale goal at the first half with zero shots on target, but ended up winning the game with their two shots. The manner of the defeat, though painful, it’s still a joy to watch how the boys stood toe to toe against city, the Arsenal of old would have wilted but the truth is it’s these fine margins that counts come end of season. Hats off to Thomas Partey, definitely my MOTM. Shows how much we’re going to miss him when he jets off to AFCON
That’s actually the situation where a stupid ref can give a penalty, but VAR overrules it. Would’ve happened if it was the other way round and the Arsenal player would’ve been booked for diving. DISGUSTING!
Im gutted. We had them until that pen. Should of been 2-0 before that, robbed by Var. Then up steps Xhaka a soft red crap officiating game gone.
But unlike before this won’t ruin my wkend. We played damn good and made City look 2nd best. We are a few players away from a really great team. Lets hope we get them this window and never see Xhaka in a red shirt again. COYG
We had a blatant penalty in in the first half and the ref did it not even in look at it. So be much for VAR…who are not worthy of their jobs. So shameful, and the biased pundits do not give a shite. Pretty dishonest.
It was a penalty
Shame on the way VAR is operating
Those tv pundits? Don’t get me started on tv pundit bias. Nope. Tv volume down and synced to any number on YT channels.
Man we were good today. But…these little spots of errors was the difference between us and City today. Cost us big time. Var didn’t help.
Moving on up. COYG!!!!
Give credit when it’s due. Though Xhaka gave the refs something to think about, still think he had a pretty good game, especially the first half where alongside Partey really bossed the midfield. Truth is of all our current options, he’s still the best to be fielded alongside Partey
I can see where yr coming from but the man cant help himself. Hes a liability and if theres someone out there better then him then we need to go get. He’s cost us too many games since he’s been here. Tired of yellow every game Xhaka
Very impressive game from us and gave very little to city attacking wise but once again our downfall starts from Xhaka which seems to be more often than not ,a needless pull on his shirt which swung the game no matter how anybody can defend him that was the turning point .
No point dwelling on him so I won’t ,positives partey looked like the player we all thought we would be getting when we signed him MOTM for me .
Odegaard who I’ve been critical of played a good first half and carried on his good form from the past few weeks
And Martinelli was a thorn in Man City’s side all afternoon ,maybe should have scored but maybe the ref just put him off before he shot .
How Xhaka is still rated by many I do not know. Calling a player above average doesn’t mean they are not good at somethings. He can distribute well but he’s limited in skill set and his awareness and concentration is suspect. This won’t be the last from him.
The refs and var taking points away from Arsenal. This happens year after year, and season after season. At the end of the day, what everyone will be looking at is our league position and calling us all sorts of names.
Whatever Arsenal win is always against all odds while others receive all the help – deserved and undeserved. As far EPL and pgmob are concerned, Arsenal will never be allowed to win the league again.
Awesome first half. Partey was tremendous today. Motm to me.
Diving apart, why xhaka needs to pick the shirt inside the box? One of our most experienced players making childyst errors, throwing all the effort from the guys out…and this is not the first, neather the second Time for xhaka…
And then they gave him the captain armband??? It’s a joke.
Xhaka needs to go out now, but he will be rewarded playing all the remaining games (more than ever now since partey and elneny goes to afcon).
We were the better team for an hour … still learning but have to move on and begin to churn out these performances each weak … another striker needed for sure in the window …. Gabriel will miss cup games but arteta needs to understand how to create a midfield without xhaka or suffer the consequences of another frustrating season
Yea. Think most of us have already said our piece about Xhaka and predicted something like this would happen as it usually does when he plays. I don’t see how we can move forward as a team with him starting and should be a position that we finally decide to change in the summer. Over the years we have just seen it so many times. And i don’t even blame him today. His reputation just attracts the refs to cheat and hurt Arsenal whenever they can. Every time he dives it or challenges there’s a chance for the ref or VAR to take an action .
Arteta’s love affair with Xhaka unfortunately continues
to cost the team vital points with his predictable
moments of madness.
If Renato Sanchez and Bruno Guimaraes are TRULY
available in this window both Edu and MA should
move heaven and Xhaka to try and land either or
both.
Champions League football is well within Arsenals
grasp this season, it’s time for the club to act like it
Wow wow wow!
What a performance! To think that we didn’t lose the game, on the pitch.
We really are on the up ⬆️ 🔝
❤️
Sending Love right back Abbas.
Arteta finally won the tactical game against Pep.
On this match today, I am proud of the team. The referee is an incompetent fraud and Var is but a joke taken too far. Imagine anyone denying Odegaard a penalty that was obviously clear.
Kudos to the boys played beyond my best imagination, great overall team effort all around (almost anyways🤦). But my gripe is why does Granit Xhaka has to almost always be a catalyst for a whole lot of bad that happens when he plays, I’ll concede that every I’ll thing wasn’t all on him today (he actually played really well today, although that penalty and the timing of it all negates almost all good he did) I personally feel like if Arsenal are to become the powerhouses they seem to be on the trajectory to be, he has to leave, always a mistake in him and he can be really gut wrenching just like it was today. But effort from the guys today, showed so much heart today proud of them boys (most of them anyways) sigh…..
Proud to be an AFC supporter today, the boys
left it all out on the pitch and fought hard for
the badge. The performance, not so much the
result should be the take away from this game.
For nearly 70 minutes Arsenal we’re clearly the
best side but unfortunately disastrous referee and
player decisions cost Arteta’s men a vital 3 points.
WTS such a performance by the lads solidifies my
belief that Arsenal is slowly closing the gap with
the top 3 and that Champions League football
is clearly within our grasp this season. With the
window already open it is imperative that KSE
backs Edu and MA even if it requires a substantial
outlaying of resources. Adding a Zakaria, Bruno G,
Jonathan David, A Isaak could make the difference
in the second half of the season.
Once again Stan the proverbial ball is in your court.
Xhaka is the problem. Xhaka cause the team to lose again. he gave away a soft penalty. you just cant do that in the box with VAR watching everything. With Xhaka not giving away that stupid penalty, then Gabriel wouldn’t have done his rubbish of stamping on the penalty spot and get his 2 yellows. We wouldn’t be 10 down and we would surely have earned atleast a point if it weren’t for Xhaka. Xhaka is ok against the smaller teams but against the top teams he is a total liability. we have seen it time and time again where he have cost us so many points. I would sell him for a penny. We need another proper midfielder to replace Xhaka.
Rant over? Xhaka was foolish and I agree it is time for both him and Arsenal to move on. But to blame him for Gabriel losing his head is a bit over the top. Xhaka was a victim of incompetent reffing (never a clear and obvious error) and Gabriel has to own his two mistakes and learn from them.
Xhaka was culpable and should of been moved on
to Roma in the summer but his moment of madness
didn’t reduce Arsenal to 10 men.
Take a bow Gabriel, this one is sadly on your shoulders.
Blaming all of that on Xhaka is so stupid.
He bossed the Midfield alongside Partey in the first half and it was never a penalty even though Xhaka made it easy for the ref.
He caused us the penalty but definitely not the reason we lost, and going after him like that is poor.
The gas on the pitch disagree anyway going by their cheering of him when he was involved in the pressing afterwards.
Let’s Learn to be balanced
Xhaka is treated differently and every little mistake is scrutinised by the officials, just like the captain of England is treated differently and gets away with murder time and time again.
Bossed the midfield … please … partyey was outstanding today and if had had a decent midfielder alongside then maybe .. but they controlled possession and as per usual xhaka was not available as an option from the back which is why saka and martineli drr we pended on Norwegian and laca for support
Regardless of the result and individual moments of recklessness by G & G, everyone one played well including Xhaka. He was okay.
Hats off for the boys. I’m proud.
Not som much for the officating. It was atrocious.
At this point I have resolved these refs are hell bent on paving a way for Man U to sneak into the top four. Seriously 😑😑
P.S.
Partey had his best game today…….Recently he has improved but today He was very good. He goes to Afcon soon. I wish him well..
Ref was rubbish but that’s consistent. Almost every game week about 5 of the 10 games have some kind of controversy.
In that way there’s nothing unique about us getting tough calls when a lot of teams have suffered equally or worse.
No excuses, we lost a game we should’ve won. That’s been our issue for over a decade. Nothing changing on that front.
There should be very few Arsenal fans that would be unhappy with that performance, even though the result wasn’t to our liking. I thought city were niggly all the way through the game and Jesus was as usual particularly deviant. He’s always pushing, shoving and moaning when it’s done to him. He was at it all game with our man Gabby. Again, despite the result I’m happy with the way we went about our business today and over the course of this season. Poor decision making on behalf a couple of our players but moreso, on behalf of the so called officials
Hey big up Laca. That guy is master at closing yr ass down and nicking the ball which in turn leads to counters. Brilliant example on leading the line.
We had em…We outplayed em.
I’m good with the game we played. Not with the loss though. Oh well, inwards and upwards…
Robbed!! Really happy with how we played though…
Massive shout out to the ball boy – you were brilliant
I can see why there was no English referee at the last world cup. They are simply too disgusting to be taken seriously at the international level. Similarly such trash has greatly contributed to England’s failure to win anyn international trophies for close to sixty years now. Our game today was simply embarrassing and annoying!
On a positive note our boys showed what they are capable of. It was a joy to watch them play with great determination even though we lost in controversial circumstances. I feel our team has a great future ahead. We only need to strengthen just a few positions and we shall be competing for the top.
excuses excuses would have won the game easily if not 4 xhaka if hes did nothing dive yellow card 4 silva holdings header 4 the winner was worse,gabbi never learns big improvement though
Arsenal are their own worse enemy through lack of discipline. We didn’t deserve to lose this game. We had the game under control. Am disappointed.
1. Didn’t expect we would compete toe for toe and outplay them.
2. In life we do not always take our chances, in football we feel it more when we don’t. We have a few we should of converted; I hope the sting of this result galvanises this group. I feel more than ever this is the year really cab will make top 4 even with spurs and united with games in hand.
3. Proud of how far we have come as a club, still alot to do, players in and players out but keep on the momentum.
4. After 96 mind our fans continued to cheer our boys, this is how much this performance indicates what we are doing. We were robbed today, but we still keep going together
5. It’s not VAR that is a joke, it’s the standard of Refs we have in our league. In the end the decisions become favourable to the top teams, we didn’t ask for this but it was the same under wengers glory years. This all needs to be better now we have VAR
Arsenal played well overall. However, there are still issues with certain players and a lack of maturity and discipline were in the end decisive. There is a lot of focus on some refereeing decisions but Arsenal really gave that game away.
Xhaka has once more shown his lack of reliability in certain situations. All too often, even when he puts in a good performance he is prone to making errors and picking up unnecessary cards. His petulance after the penalty decision went against him was also poor. Unfortunately, the type of errors that led to the penalty have always been in his game and it seems that he is unable to cut them out. Eventually, if Arsenal want to make the required progress he will need to be replaced. His slow reactions, lack of athleticism and lack of pace amongst other weaknesses mean he will almost always get found out at some point if he gets isolated against top quality opposition.
Today, equally as bad were Gabriel’s antics. He has been very good up till now but getting himself sent off was terrible. Trying to scuff the penalty spot was unacceptably bad form, immediately putting him under pressure. The Arsenal players need to cut out these types of attempts at gamesmanship. If they focus on the football instead the team will be all the better for it in the end.
The team also really needs to improve its overall discipline. There are a number of players who seem unable to keep their heads when facing adversity. This is an area where the senior players should be setting the tone and ensuring the team maintains focus.
I hope the team learn from this as there is great potential in this team and with some strengthening of the squad Arsenal could become a true force once more.
Why do the var official always go against Arsenal at critical moments of the games, especially when Arsenal are playing against top six teams. Against Manchester United, Arsenal was leading the game 1-0,with five minutes before half time and Tomiyasu was held and brought down by McGuire in the penalty box, no foul given for what was a clear penalty. Manchester United clears out and scores on the fast break, when the game should have been stopped and Arsenal awarded a rightly deserved penalty, with the chance to go 2-0 up before half time and running down the clock. Instead, scores are tied. Then, Manchester United go on to win the game. Today, more of the same,as,in the 8th minute of play Manchester city goalkeeper clearly fouled Odegaard before getting the ball, yet, var official Jarred Gilbert refuses to call on the match referee Stuart Attwell to take a closer look on the monitor. While the premier league is the most competitive across Europe, the officiating leaves a lot to be desired. It’s the worst and if not corrupt. Fifa should some how carry out investigations into the premier league’s officiating. Arsenal once again have been hard done with bias and unfair refereeing decisions, but, by poor players actions too has not helped their cause either. Arsenal must upgrade on the quality of it’s depth, as they must get rid of Holding, Kolasinac, Chambers and Mari asap. Also, must buy a quality defensive midfielder like Boubacar Kamara or Frenkie de Jong and a top quality striker like Patrik Schick or Alexander Isak in this window to keep the chance of qualifying for a top four finish. Remember a chain is only strong as it’s weakest link. Arsenal starting line-up is good, but, needs to strengthen the team depth with more quality than numbers.This young team must continue to believe and they achieve top four finish for sure.
Proud of the boys. The ref was definitely the man of the match. PATHETIC
Xhaka was silly but from the first half onwards the corrupt ref played all fouls against us on and gave all our fouls against Man City as free kicks. I saw what was happening then. Many referees are corrupt. Remember the Serie A scandal. Sooner or later the scared EPL will own up to the truth. Corruption amongst EPL referees.
I agree Partey probably had his best game in an Arsenal shirt so far, shame (for us) he is now off to AFCON and will miss the Spurs 6 pointer
But my shout out definitely goes to Tomi, missed a game and a week’s training because of a positive COVID test and plays like that for 90 plus minutes, what a find he was
We played well as a team, probably the better side over the whole game but just didn’t have that little bit of fortune that you need, particularly against League leaders
👍 Super Tomiyasu
We lost the game unfairly let’s move on , to me the most important take from the game is that arsenal have got back the fear factor after that performance we are not a easy team to play against anymore , this result will hurt for a few days 😢 but there is so much positive to take from it and plenty more points to play for.
City can’t get much better and Liverpool have one of the oldest team
I believe 🙏 next season we will be right in the mix
Swap xhaka with rice and a new centre forward, and we win this game by some goals, we really could challenge for the league on current progression/form by next season 🤔 and I’m being really serious with that view, but FFS😭😭😭😭😭
In Italy Juventus cheated and were corrupt. The whole of Serie A had to change. Italian Serie A football was totally corrupt and Juventus paid the price. Look it up on Google. Do you believe that multi-billions of £££££s EPL is different? Wake up and don’t pretend you did not see what was happening.
I maintain we were cheated by the really incompetant ref and VAR today. I do not say either were deliberately cheatingvus but one sided incompetance has the effect of us acutaly being cheated. I hope other Gooners understand thuis distinction in language.
On the wider and far more important picture, we were magnificent to a man today and I thought we really deserved the win we would undoubtedly have had with competant officials and VAR.
Despite this , I still blame Xhaka for giving VAR a chance, which they took greedily, to call over the ref for a second look. When you tug a shirt in the pen area even though theopponent is actually diving at that moment, you let your team down.
I also blame Gabriel but had Xhaka not acted first, neither of GABRIELS BRAIN FARTS WOULD HAVE HAPPENED.
If we can maintain THIS form, 4th place or even higher should be easily done. By far our best overall perf since way back in Wengers time, imo.