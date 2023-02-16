Arsenal v Man City Review – Arteta blows it again and our chance of the title has gone

Well, you can twist and turn it, but it’s Artetas fault by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, the dream has crashed and I’m done. I’m mentally crushed. For me it’s not good enough and it hasn’t been for a while. Our dip in performances hasn’t been a one off, it is the result of negligence and player favorism from Arteta.
This playing out of the back at all costs has backfired big time, but guess what we have no other way of playing. We’re a one trick pony that took the league by surprise and now we’ve been found out.
Zinchenko has been awful since United. His poor displays have left Martinelli for dead. We subbed Ben White for Tommy who immediately let us down by giving a simple goal. I’m sorry this is what we’ve been doing 3 games in a row.
Xhaka – Awful, Odegaard – completely missing, Gabriel – atrocious… We looked worried playing out of the back. We gave them confidence. We still managed to get back to 1-1 and what did we do then? Immediately surrendered the initiative.
We were given warnings, when Gabriel fouled Haaland only to be saved by the offside, and then what? Arteta didn’t make a change. The guy is a rookie manager that shouldn’t be the head coach of our football club. He just fails to identify problems, even if they will poke his eyes out.
Nketiah was useless again. Missed 2 sitters. You saw what happened at the other end. That’s the price of going cheap. We needed a striker when Gabby J went out and now you see it. Eddie is not good enough to win the league. You can twist it and turn it, but it’s Arteta’s fault.
What is Trosaard supposed to do with 15 minutes? Odegaard was terrible again, but Vieira can’t do much when he’s barely played all season. A 35 million pound player who we don’t trust at all. Tierney is a bloody good left back, that can actually help Martinelli down the wing and he can cross a ball, not that there’s anyone to cross to.
And even when we did, Eddie had an empty goal and he couldn’t head it in. People call Pep mad for making changes, but I see 18 players who are all ready to come on and I see Guardiola changing tactics for games. And what does Arteta do. The guy is not good enough, he shouldn’t be at this football club.
But how am I surprised, when I already see people saying – well top 4 was the real target. This is the mentality that allowed two 8 placed finishes in a row.
I just can’t believe I allowed myself to dream big, blinded by good 19 games. It’s not happening. We should’ve been 11 points clear before the game, now we are second and we ain’t touching top spot again. I’m extremely hurt. I honestly now think winning at Villa would be a miracle.
Momentum is a thing lost very quickly. That defeat in the FA cup set the tone. All those changes, because “we’re going for the league”. I mean, how naive of me to believe with Mikel Arteta in charge.
I just want the season to end, because I need a break from football.
Konstantin
Chance of title as gone !😂
A few games to go yet Matey .
It does look like we’re melting like we’re used to. Arteta hasn’t done anything to change the team despite 4 similar performances and results.
You cant just sit someone like Tomi on the bench for 6 months and then throw him under the bus against City. Its obvious he might make a mistake as he has started what, 5 games all season? Would’ve been better to rotate players against “lesser” opponents when the pressure is not as high.
Trossard has to start. Tierney as well. I pray Partey is fit already and Jesus back in training ASAP.
The problem with the internet is that it gives idiots like you a platform to express their ill-conceived opinions. You are barely able to construct a coherent piece of writing and yet feel confident enough to upload this to the internet. Please stop following Arsenal’s season, you’re not a real fan you’re an embarrassment.
I am sorry, but this article is just plain awful. This so called “fan” has clearly lost the plot.
So we were unbelievably good just 3 games ago, but now the league is over, despite it still being in our hands? 16 games to go, but we might as well throw in the towel.
Clearly, it’s unacceptable for Arsenal to drop any points or lose any games.
I’m not saying Arteta hasn’t made the odd mistake, but the positives so far this season, massively outweigh the negatives. Its hardly his fault that Jesus is out and now Partey, or is it?
No one in a million years thought we’d even be in this position after 22 games, so a big well done to Arteta and the players! Year on year improvement is continuing.
That was an embarrassment, to lose 3-1 at home against your supposed direct rival for the league. All the pundits who said we would fall apart have been proven right it seems.
Let’s just make sure we finish second.
This writer sounds like a fair-weather fan. Too many of them popping up at the moment. Glory hunters where all of this is new. Football is full of ups and downs. Sit down and stfu, go and support another team if the pressure is getting to you.
If we win our game in hand we are back on top how has our title chance gone?
This is just the start I expect Dan to pull his red folder anytime now.
The drop of form has come at a good time there is still enough time to wrap it up.
People like Konstantin Mitov makes this site a joke. Always waiting for defeat in order to bring the roof down. Pls , admin should do something to writers like this on this platform, demoralIzing people is not allowed
If you need a break from football now already you’re not REALLY in it for the long haul are you? …..the season is literally halfway and we are level on points with one of the best teams and managers in the world. We have the youngest squad by some distance, a first time manager, and very light in key positions like CDM and FW – Nketiah and Jorghi are trying but they are not as good as Jesus and Partey. We were not up to scratch against Everton and Brentford but we were also unlucky not to get something more from those games. Listen man, give yourself a reality check and calm down. We totally could and should have won last night if we had put our chances away and used our superior possession better. But Man City are not repeated League winners because they’re a crap team – they are literally outstanding. So before you buy into all the media hype that “Arsenal have blown it again” just take a second to see how far we’ve come with what we have, and realise we still have a game in hand and hopefully we get back on form. But seriously Konstantin, just chill a bit, even though i agree it is frustrating – we made a few mistakes and paid each time yesterday – to KDB, Grealish and blimmin’ Terminator – easily 3 of the best in the world. Having perspective is your goal for today!! 😉
I can’t see how we beat villa with eddie upfront the guy has no Link-up play no hold-up play needs 3 to 4 chances to score a goal
A completely negative article that is way off the mark! If VAR had been used correctly against Brentford, we would still be 3 points ahead with a game in hand. Yes we have made some costly errors which we seem to be making all to often and it is those errors that are haunting us. That is not MA’S fault. Tomi didn’t even look when he made the back pass yesterday. That is a rookie mistake. Gabrielle was found out again because is he came up against one of the best in the game. Appart from that we are suffering to convert good chances. Nketiah is not a fantastic striker but he is young and still learning. It is obvious we lack some quality in certain areas but this season is still beyond what we thought it would be. If win our next game our confidence will return. We don’t need this negativity right now please Konstantin! Save it for another day. Let’s stay faithful and positive!
Maybe you took it little bit to far but again there is valid points here the biggest problem we not adaptive to the game situations as a team and the less I said about Nkeitah the better because this guy if he was not an English player he would playing in the Championship not in a big team like Arsenal Tomiyasu was not suppose to come after halftime and we waited until he deflected another goal in to the back of the net Gabriel Magalhães his flows were exposed yesterday.
But I know I will attacked so its fine