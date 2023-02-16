Arsenal v Man City Review – Arteta blows it again and our chance of the title has gone

This playing out of the back at all costs has backfired big time, but guess what we have no other way of playing. We’re a one trick pony that took the league by surprise and now we’ve been found out.

Zinchenko has been awful since United. His poor displays have left Martinelli for dead. We subbed Ben White for Tommy who immediately let us down by giving a simple goal. I’m sorry this is what we’ve been doing 3 games in a row.

Xhaka – Awful, Odegaard – completely missing, Gabriel – atrocious… We looked worried playing out of the back. We gave them confidence. We still managed to get back to 1-1 and what did we do then? Immediately surrendered the initiative.

We were given warnings, when Gabriel fouled Haaland only to be saved by the offside, and then what? Arteta didn’t make a change. The guy is a rookie manager that shouldn’t be the head coach of our football club. He just fails to identify problems, even if they will poke his eyes out.

Nketiah was useless again. Missed 2 sitters. You saw what happened at the other end. That’s the price of going cheap. We needed a striker when Gabby J went out and now you see it. Eddie is not good enough to win the league. You can twist it and turn it, but it’s Arteta’s fault.

What is Trosaard supposed to do with 15 minutes? Odegaard was terrible again, but Vieira can’t do much when he’s barely played all season. A 35 million pound player who we don’t trust at all. Tierney is a bloody good left back, that can actually help Martinelli down the wing and he can cross a ball, not that there’s anyone to cross to.

And even when we did, Eddie had an empty goal and he couldn’t head it in. People call Pep mad for making changes, but I see 18 players who are all ready to come on and I see Guardiola changing tactics for games. And what does Arteta do. The guy is not good enough, he shouldn’t be at this football club.

But how am I surprised, when I already see people saying – well top 4 was the real target. This is the mentality that allowed two 8 placed finishes in a row.

I just can’t believe I allowed myself to dream big, blinded by good 19 games. It’s not happening. We should’ve been 11 points clear before the game, now we are second and we ain’t touching top spot again. I’m extremely hurt. I honestly now think winning at Villa would be a miracle.

Momentum is a thing lost very quickly. That defeat in the FA cup set the tone. All those changes, because “we’re going for the league”. I mean, how naive of me to believe with Mikel Arteta in charge.

I just want the season to end, because I need a break from football.

Well lovely Arsenal people, the dream has crashed and I’m done. I’m mentally crushed. For me it’s not good enough and it hasn’t been for a while. Our dip in performances hasn’t been a one off, it is the result of negligence and player favorism from Arteta.