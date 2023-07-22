Arsenal are beating Man City in the transfer window – Now let’s do it on the pitch

For years, Klopp versus Guardiola was the rivalry that ruled the PL. Still, last season, the PL gave birth to another rivalry between Arteta and Guardiola that we never knew would exist.

Arteta managed to guide Arsenal back into the PL title race. You ought to beat City to win the league, but as good as Arsenal were, they failed to outwit the Citizens.

Guardiola has one over Arteta, but is the Arsenal boss getting his first win over his mentor this season?

Arsenal are winning the transfer race; they’ve gotten almost everyone they’ve wanted this summer, and they’re also keen to make other signings.

Kai Havertz was wanted at the Emirates; he joined even if Real Madrid were keen on him. Jurrien Timber was wanted, and he heeded the call, snubbing many clubs to become a Gunner. Declan Rice also only wanted to join Arteta’s project, even though Manchester City wanted him. The Citizens didn’t just fail to convince Rice to join; they even struggled to afford his £100 million-plus asking price.

While Arsenal have had good fortunes in the transfer window, Manchester City haven’t; Ilkay Gundogan left, and Bernardo Silva, Riyadh Mahrez, and even Kyle Walker are heavily linked with exits.

Man City have yet to have so much success in getting players in; they’ve only signed Mateo Kovacic. Their other speculated moves for Jasko Gvardiol and Raphinha are nowhere near being finalised

For Raphinha, it remains to be seen if he’ll be ready to leave Barcelona, a club where he wants to establish himself as a legend.

The transfer window is open until September 1, and yes, the Citizens could change their fortunes in the transfer window, but that’s still not certain. What is certain is that Arsenal, if they can add to their three signings, will have had their best transfer window, ever and are now poised to bear Pep’s side on the pitch this season…

COYG!

Sam P

